MORGANTOWN — Topping its first ranked opponent since the 2018-19 season, the West Virginia University wrestling team took down No. 17 Northern Colorado in a 25-11 contest on Sunday afternoon, inside the Coliseum in Morgantown.
Trailing 8-0 to start the match, West Virginia won seven of the last eight bouts to move to 5-2 on the year and 1-1 in Big 12 action. WVU also topped its four-match win total from 2019 and 2020 – coach Tim Flynn’s first two seasons at the helm of the Mountaineer wrestling program.
No. 1 Noah Adams, a redshirt junior, showed how dominant he could be by earning a 13-1 major decision over No. 16 Jacob Seely to put the Mountaineers on the board. The Coal City, West Virginia, native put on a clinic in the second period, scoring a takedown and four nearfall points for the 9-1 advantage. Adams scored his third takedown in the final frame and forced two stall calls for the extra point. He also accumulated over five minutes of riding time at the end of regulation, which put the final score at 13-1.
The 197-pound grappler owns a pair of bonus victories this season and has outscored his opponents 59-15. With the win, Adams improves to 7-0 on the year and extends his win streak to 39, which dates back to Nov. 3, 2019.
“I thought he was dominant, and that’s what we are trying to get him to do,” Flynn said. “We want him to use all his weapons. He was shooting. He was attacking the legs. He was using an under hook. He looked good.”
Redshirt freshman Michael Wolfgram and redshirt junior Killian Cardinale (125) each won by decision in their respective bouts, as West Virginia took a 10-8 lead with five bouts remaining. Wolfgram picked up a 5-3 decision over Robert Winters at heavyweight, while Cardinale, ranked No. 24 by The Open Mat, notched a 7-2 decision over Jace Koelzer at 125 pounds.
Redshirt freshman Ryan Sullivan made a statement in his Mountaineer debut at 133 pounds, pinning No. 20 Theorius Robison in 3:48 to put WVU on top for good at 16-8.
“That was huge,” Flynn said. “I was happy for Ryan. He’s put in a lot of work. He came back kind of heavy, and he worked at getting his weight down. He not only got his weight down, but he looks good. He looks sharp. He did a really nice job today. The kid was hurting. We could see he was hurting. He (Ryan) smelled the blood and got the fall. He did a great job, and I’m happy for him.”
At 141 pounds, redshirt freshman Jeffrey Boyd captured a 7-1 decision over No. 24 Chris Sandoval. With the score knotted at one point apiece, the two grapplers entered sudden victory. However, it wasn’t until the second overtime period that Boyd made Mountaineer Nation stand on their feet, as he scored a takedown and four nearfall points for the win. The victory marked Boyd’s first over a ranked opponent.
Freshman Brayden Roberts dropped a hard-fought, 4-3 match to Nathan Moore at 149 pounds, as the Bears added three points to the scoreboard to cut their deficit to eight.
Redshirt sophomore Alex Hornfeck (157) and freshman Peyton Hall (165) sealed the win for the Mountaineers, as they each picked up a win by decision in their respective bouts to cap the day. Hornfeck topped Brody Lamb by a score of 6-1, while Hall, ranked No. 24 by FloWrestling, scored an 8-5 win over Jordan Robison. Of note, Hall captured his second Big 12 dual-match win of the season to move to 6-1 on the year.
With the win, WVU improves to 4-1 all-time against the Bears.
Looking ahead, WVU opens the month of February on the road, as the Mountaineers head to Laramie, Wyoming, for a dual against Wyoming on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. ET.
Following its match against the Cowboys, WVU travels to Greeley, Colorado, for a pair of neutral-site matches against Air Force (9:30 p.m. ET) and Fresno State (10:45 p.m. ET) later that evening.
Eddy breaks WVU smallbore record
MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University rifle team defeated Ole Miss in their last home match of the season, by a score of 4737-4713 on Sunday, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers (7-0, 5-0 GARC) swept the Rebels (7-5, 4-4 GARC) in both disciplines, winning smallbore, 2351-2346 and air rifle, 2386-2367.
Junior Jared Eddy matched the WVU school record in smallbore after he shot a 595. He also tied the smallbore standing record with a 199. The smallbore record was previously set by Petra Zublasing (595) on Feb. 23, 2013, in Oxford, Mississippi, at the GARC Championships. The smallbore standing record was previously set by Ginny Thrasher (199) on Nov. 4, 2017, vs. TCU.
“Obviously, the day is highlighted by Jared’s performance in smallbore, tying a school record from 2013, and finishing with that standing was impressive to watch,” Coach Jon Hammond said. “We haven’t had an 1190 combine score in a while. So that is great to see. There were lots of other great performances today. Akihito leading the way in air rifle, but there was a great team effort across the board.”
Eddy placed first overall, earning a personal-best aggregate score of 1190. He was followed by sophomore Akihito Shimizu who posted a career-high aggregate score of 1186.
Seven Mountaineers finished inside the top 10 in both the smallbore and air rifle standings.
“I am really pleased with the team’s performance today,” Hammond said. “We have had a lot of matches in the last two weeks (four in the last nine days). After that, the team still had the patience and discipline to shoot well. It was fun to watch. I think there was a lot of resiliency today and I’m proud of the team for that.”
Eddy claimed a first place smallbore title with a career-high 595 mark (197 kneeling, 199 prone, 199 standing), while Shimizu finished first in air rifle with a personal best 599 (100-100-99-100-100-100).
Shimizu (198 kneeling, 195 prone, 194 standing) and freshman Becca Lamb, shooting her personal best, (195 kneeling, 197 prone, 195 standing) finished fourth with matching 587s.
Freshman Matt Sanchez (194 kneeling, 197 prone, 193 standing) placed seventh with a 584 mark, while freshman Molly McGhin (192 kneeling, 197 prone, 194 standing) and sophomore Malori Brown (193 kneeling, 199 prone, 191 standing ) took eighth with matching 583s to round out the Mountaineers in the top 10.
Duo, sophomore Calista Smoyer, and junior Verena Zaisberger finished in 11th after a 582 mark. They were followed by senior Sarah Osborn in 13th place with a 580 mark and freshman Tal Engler shooting a 576, good for 16th place.
In air rifle, Smoyer (98-100-100-99-100-100) took third place with a personal-best 597. Molly McGhin (100-99-100-99-99-99) followed close behind shooting a personal best 596 and placing fourth.
With a 595-mark, Eddy (99-100-100-97-99-100), Lamb (100-98-98-100-99-100), Zaisberger (98-100-99-99-100-99) and Osborn (100-97-99-100-99-100) all tied for fifth to round out the Mountaineers in the top five.
Engler (99-99-99-100-99-98) shot 594, good for ninth, while Sanchez (98-100-98-99-98-98) and Brown (97-99-98-98-100-99) tied for 12th, with a 591 score.
With the win, WVU improves to 18-3 all-time against the Rebels.
“It’s one of our highest team scores and best weekend on the Bill Mackenzie range,” Hammond said. “ However, at the same time, there’s something everyone can improve. We’ll keep working hard but take a lot of confidence from this weekend.”
West Virginia honored senior Osborn during Sunday's action, recognizing the hard work and dedication she has put into the WVU rifle program.
“Senior day is always a special day,” Hammond said. “It was nice to see Sarah have a really solid air rifle match. She had to deal with some emotions, but she did a great job working through that. It’s been a challenging year for everyone. It is not what every senior would want, but she’s been working hard. I’m sure will give everything for the final stretch of the season, work and dedication to the WVU rifle program.”
Looking ahead, West Virginia will have a week off before closing its regular season in Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 13 at the UK Rifle Range.
