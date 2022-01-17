MORGANTOWN — On the surface, one would find it hard to mistake Kansas basketball player David McCormack for the legendary author and humorst Mark Twain.
McCormack stands 6-foot-10 and weighs in at 250 pounds.
Twain may have been a literary giant, but physically he would be dwarfed by McCormack.
So, what connects them.
To play off the famous words first uttered by Twain, reports of both their deaths "were greatly exaggerated."
Indeed, in the land of giants in which McCormack operates — the Big 12 — he came into the season expected to be perhaps the most dominant big man in the league, but through the early going he disappeared like a magician's assistant who had been put into a box.
He was going to be all Big 12, or so they said, after scoring 13.4 points and averaging 6.1 rebounds a game last season.
But as this season played out he wasn't the same player, averaging just 8.1 points a game and 5.9 rebounds. Their were whispers behind his back about his inability to do what had been expected of him.
Then, on Saturday, West Virginia tried to pull off a biblical reversal and slay the giant who was named David ... but instead instead of David slaying the Philistine named Goliath.
All season long WVU has somehow covered up a weakness down low with Derek Culver having left a year early. They used a number of players who had performed quite well, guys named Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan.
But when McCormack comes armed for bear, the bear runs and hides.
He swatted Mountaineers aside down low all game and turned in a performance they could not overcome, scoring 19 points, 11 more than his average, and grabbing 15 rebounds, nine more than his average.
What's more, he clogged up the middle to keep WVU from getting much down low while Kansas piled up points in the paint at will. If all that counted were their points in the paint, without any free throws or outside shots, WVU would only have beaten them just 59-54.
He was a man toying with boys in this game that Kansas would win 83-59.
WVU tried to guard McCormack with its own long and thin 6-11 redshirt freshman Isaiah Cottrell. Didn't work.
"I think Isaiah realizes," Coach Bob Huggins said. "He's been pretty much a perimeter guy. I wanted to get him out on the perimeter. He made one shot out there but it was after the shot clock went off. We're probably going to have to find some offense for him to get shots on the perimeter.
"At the same time, we need him to play against size because he's the best size we have."
McCormack was bigger, stronger, more powerful and more experienced.
Not a good matchup. Had Cottrell been able to hit from outside, it might have changed Kansas' thinking on how much McCormack would play, but he couldn't.
No one could, for that matter — Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges shot a combined 8 for 31 in the game.
"He's big, he's strong and he's athletic," Huggins said of McCormack. "We tried to front him and didn't do a good job of that. We can't play behind him. We didn't have a lot of options."
"It's not just the person who's guarding inside," Bridges said. "It's the guard, whoever's on the wing. They have to have good ball pressure so they can't just see and throw into the big. Inside, it's the big's responsibility to be fronting it and the opposite side guy's responsibility to cut off the lob over the top.
"I feel we didn't do that."
McCormack didn't beat WVU. Kansas beat WVU playing Kansas-style basketball.
"They made shots. They've got a lot of weapons," Huggins said. "We tried to go 1-3-1 to see if we couldn't slow down the onslaught, but that didn't work. Honestly. their transition was what killed us. We didn't get back. We didn't stop the ball. The first guys down the floor didn't hurt us but the second guys did because they spread it and got to the rim.
"The one thing that turned the game around it was their transition game more than anything else."
The Jayhawks stayed in the game in the first half with their defense, then put it away with their defense and an offensive onslaught and when they didn't get in transition, they worked to McCormack.
"They were better than us," Huggins said and shrugged. "They are athletic, they are long, they have good lateral quickness, when you have that athleticism and size and get things around the rim, the other guys don't have to be that good. Think about when we had Sags. People didn't score close.
"They have McCormack and he's a very good shot blocker. When they don't block it, they change your shot."
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.