MORGANTOWN — To many residents across the eastern U.S. cicadas are a dreadful nuisance, however, that's not the case with West Virginia University student Noah Spencer.
Spencer, who was recently named a Graduate Research Fellow by the National Science Foundation, plans to give these insects a closer look. He is launching a research project to study how certain types of cicadas interact with their own unusual microbial partners.
After graduating this month with a degree in biology from WVU, Spencer's current research focuses on the evolution of symbiosis between tsetse flies and the bacteria they depend on for survival.
A member of the Honors College, Spencer’s research forms the basis for his Honors EXCEL project, which has the goal of advancing human understanding of the evolution of the Wigglesworthia and their interaction with tsetse flies, while also developing innovative ways of sharing the results of this research with audiences from a variety of fields, including genomics, evolution and microbial ecology.
“My research area has been hugely important to me throughout my undergraduate career and in choosing a Ph.D. program. Getting this award feels like a validation of that passion and the work I've done so far, and I'm proud to have convinced the reviewers of its value as well,” Spencer said.
The NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program supports graduate students who are pursuing research-based masters and doctoral degrees in the disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Fellows receive a stipend of $34,000 annually for three years, along with a $12,000 cost-of-education allowance for tuition and fees, opportunities for international research and professional development and the freedom to conduct their research at any accredited U.S. institution of graduate education they choose.
"It usually comes as a big surprise when someone is selected as an NSF-GRFP recipient, but not so much for Noah. Noah's strong work ethic, attention to detail, high intellectual curiosity and generosity to others made him a very promising candidate,” said Rita Rio, professor of biology and Spencer’s research mentor. “I am so delighted to hear of Noah's well-deserved award."
Spencer intends to continue his education at Arizona State University, where he will work toward a doctorate in evolutionary biology in the School of Life Sciences. He will conduct his research with the McCutcheon Lab in the Biodesign Center for Mechanisms of Evolution.
“My proposed work is targeted towards understanding fundamental evolutionary processes that helped give rise to the diversity of life as we know it today,” he said.
Spencer's research has potential broader implications as well.
“In a more practical sense, understanding how insects that rely on microbes to survive interact with those same microbes helps us form a more complete understanding of insect physiology. In turn, understanding insect physiology helps us protect ecologically and economically important insects and control disease vectors and pests,” Spencer said.
The Rio Lab and its collaborators at WVU, the biology department, and Spencer’s employers at the MindFit Academic Enhancement program were instrumental in helping him develop the skills and experience to find and pursue his passion, Spencer said.
Students interested in applying for the NSF-GRFP or other nationally competitive scholarships should reach out to the ASPIRE Office by email at ASPIRE@mail.wvu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.