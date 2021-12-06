MORGANTOWN — West Virginia's late season surge has them going bowling in Phoenix, Arizona, and they won't even need to go to a bowling alley to do it.
While it isn't the bowl they would have craved to appear in, the Guaranteed Rate Bowl will have to do over the Fiesta Bowl as Neal Brown tries to raise the level of his program to elite status.
The Mountaineers will face an opponent from the Big Ten — Minnesota, a school they have never faced in football before before despite both schools having long and storied college football programs.
Kickoff is slated for 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, making the last week of the year into one of Christmas, New Year's and a night when you just will have to miss your favorite late night talk show to tune in on ESPN ... if you can stay up that late.
This is the ninth time the Big 12 and Big Ten have squared off in this bowl, having previously been matched up from 2006 to 2013, and that matchup has provided the Guaranteed Rate Bowl with its three most attended games of the 12 that have been played, including a ticket seller's delight in 2011 between Oklahoma and Iowa.
The attendance that year was 54,247.
It is expected that WVU, as it normally does, will bring a large contingent of fans to frolic among the cacti while Minnesotans, if they can dig themselves out of whatever mid-winter provides them with, surely will be looking for fun and football in a climate more suitable to horseback riding and sitting poolside than riding a snow plow and shoveling driveways.
"We have been eager to kick off the Guaranteed Rate Bowl with teams from the Big 12 and Big Ten Conferences and the time has finally come," bowl Executive Director Mike Nealy said. "Minnesota and West Virginia are both rich in football history. Each has played in this game before, and we welcome the teams and their fans back to Downtown Phoenix and the Valley of the Sun."
As eager as the bowl people are, they are not as eager as the Mountaineers to get back to having a true bowl experience. Last year, while WVU beat Army with a late rally in the Liberty Bowl, it was much like a regular season fly-in, fly-out game experience for the players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the year before, Coach Neal Brown's first season, WVU did not qualify for a bowl.
While the teams have never played against each other before, both have played in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
West Virginia is 1-1 and last appeared in a thrilling 43-42 victory over Arizona State in 2016. Minnesota played in the Valley of the Sun three times, in 2006, 2008 and 2009, but is still seeking its first victory, carrying an 0-3 record.
West Virginia won four of its last six games this season to finish at 6-6, 4-6 in Big 12 play.
Minnesota finished its season at 8-4 and was 6-3 in Big Ten play.
WVU is led into the bowl game by running back Leddie Brown, should he decide to play the game in an era when many of college football's best players bypass lower level bowl games to work toward the NFL draft. Brown had his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season with 1,095 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Quarterback Jarret Doege, operating behind a young but improving offensive line, figures to go past 3,000 passing yards, needing just 92, if he plays in the game. He threw for 19 touchdowns thi season.
The heart of the Mountaineers comes from its defense, which is headed by senior defensive tackle Dante Stills, an All-Big 12 performer. Again, it's unknown if he will play, but last year brother Darius, faced with a similar decision, played in the Liberty Bowl.
If both teams have full rosters, or close to it, the game will match strength against strength. WVU's front seven on defense will go against a talented Minnesota offensive line that likes to play physical football and lives off the run. They rushed for 2,575 yards and 25 TDs this season while alternating five different running backs throughout the year.
On the other side of the ball, senior defensive lineman Boye Mafe helps lead the defense, earning Second Team and Third Team All-Big Ten conference honors. Mafe recorded six sacks, nine tackles for loss and 30 total tackles.
The Gophers ended the regular season as the nation's fourth-ranked defense, yielding only 284.8 yards per game.
Minnesota Head Coach PJ Fleck is in his fifth year at the helm and led the Gophers to their second eight-plus win season in the last three years, including the 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year honor. Only two Minnesota teams since 1873 have had six or more conference wins, both under Fleck.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.