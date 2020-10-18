MORGANTOWN — WVU football coach Neal Brown has a vision.
It's a vision of a team that plays for championships ... and his vision begins with defense
So far this season, it's a vision that is taking shape far faster than anyone imagined it would.
Listen to what he had to say before Saturday's 38-17 victory over Kansas:
"We have to be consistent on defense," he said. "When we get to the point where you know what you will get on defense from week to week, you are in a position to play for league championships."
The Mountaineers are not there yet and there's a lot of high-powered offenses ahead to test them, but make no doubt that the foundation to reach that point is there.
But Brown understands that what is past is past and that means nothing unless they build on it.
"We can't be blinded by the results," Brown said.
That is a fair enough warning. There is a difference between getting a swelled ego and being confident, but this defense really has merged into a brotherhood of defensive assassins.
"We prepare with confidence," said linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo after his best game as a Mountaineer. "Our coach believes in us. We believe in each other."
The results are undeniable.
The Mountaineers are No. 1 in total defense while ranking No. 3 against the run and No. 9 against the pass in the nation. Only Air Force is Top 10 in those categories and they have played only one game.
---
Pooka Williams Jr., the all-conference running back from Kansas, will be glad to never see the West Virginia defense again.
A player that has rushed for more than 2,000 yards in his career, he has played WVU three times and been nearly totally stymied and terribly outplayed by the Mountaineers' Leddie Brown.
Here is how they match up after WVU held Williams to just 21 yards on 11 carries with a long of 9 yards on Saturday:
—Pooka: 38 carries, 165 yards, 0 TD, 4.3 average and a long of 17
—Leddie: 41 carries, 372 yards, 2 TDs, 9.1 average and a long of 87
---
Brown's 87-yard touchdown run was the seventh longest TD run in school history.
---
Five plays to remember from Saturday's game:
—Darius Stills' diving interception of a tipped pass
—Leddie Brown's 87-yard TD run right up the middle
—Ahkeem Mesidor's consecutive sacks
—A well-drawn up play that produced a 8-yard TD pass from Jarret Doege to Sam James
—Tyler Sumpter's punt of 37 yards that pinned Kansas back on its own 1
---
Not to be overlooked is the fact that WVU is dominating in time of possession, holding the ball more than the opponent in all four games.
They have kept the ball 132:29 minutes while the opponents have had the ball just 107:31 minutes.
---
WVU had only two players miss Saturday's game — left guard James Gmiter, who is coming back from COVID-19 exposure and bandit VanDarius Cowan, who has been out two games with a knee injury but who Brown says is close to returning.
---
WVU has now intercepted a pass in 13 of the last 20 games and the last five games in a row.
---
