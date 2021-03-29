MORGANTOWN — Another WVU men's basketball team member has NBA hoop dreams.
Taz Sherman is following his 3-point shooting backcourt partner Sean McNeil into the NBA Draft while keeping open the option of returning for another year of college basketball.
Sherman made the announcement via social media on Sunday afternoon.
"My two years here at West Virginia University opened a whole new chapter in my life," Sherman wrote. "Where I come from, a lot of people don't make it to this level. Hopefully, kids will see this and be inspired by how far I came.
"I want to thank Huggs for giving me the opportunity to play for WVU. I thank coach Harrison for taking the time to recruit me. I also want to thank the 3 Fs: family, friends and fans. Without them, none of this would be possible. I want to thank my lord and savior for keeping me positive through all the trial and tribulations of the past couple of years.
"With all that being said I will be entering the 2020-21 NBA draft with the option of returning for another year of college basketball. Respect my decision."
Sherman has another year of eligibility while McNeil actually has two years left.
Sherman, like McNeil, struggled through his first year of D-1 basketball after being a high-scoring junior college star but he found the range early in his second season.
Sherman averaged 13.4 points per game along with 1.8 rebounds and 14 assists. He showed an uncanny ability to get hot from 3 but also offered up an option of taking the ball to the basket and scoring mid-range jumpers.
The game against Texas, Sherman shot 49 percent from the field and 34 percent from 3-point range.
He made his announcement a week after he received death threats on social media after the Mountaineers lost 75-72 to Syracuse in the NCAA men's basketball tournament March 21.
