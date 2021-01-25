FAIRMONT — Will Bridges passed away in July of 2005 at the age of 21 while working on a teaching degree at Fairmont State University.
His mom and his sister, Neshia Bridges, started the William "Will" Charleton Bridges Scholarship soon thereafter, which is meant to be awarded to any graduate of Fairmont Senior High who attends Fairmont State.
"He was a person who had dreams, had goals, getting his education and he was studying education," Bridges said. "I just took some of his journals, essays, poems and just saw a vision that he had in being a mentor, being someone to promote education and uplift youth."
The Will Bridges Scholarship is awarded through Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, where Neshia Bridges serves on the board. The organization awards dozens of scholarships to students throughout West Virginia each year, and recently opened its application process that runs through March 8.
Patty Showers Ryan, president of Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, said the organization administers more than 40 unique scholarships funded by different donors in the region. She said it's easier now than ever for students to apply for a Foundation scholarship.
"The process is actually using an online application, and we have new software this year that we're excited to share," Ryan said. "It allows students to take an eligibility quiz to find out how many scholarships they may be eligible for, and from there they can decide which they want to apply for."
According to Ryan, Your Community Foundation manages endowment funds created by people who have endowed foundations or other scholarship opportunities. The new software makes it easy for both the creator of a scholarship to find a good recipient, and also gives applicants a hub to find many opportunities to apply for.
"We really have a variety of scholarships, and we manage them on a donor's behalf," Ryan said. "So the donor decides what the criteria of the scholarship is, but the majority are endowment funds, so we don't use the principal, but rather just the earnings which makes these funds able to provide opportunities to students year after year."
The Will Bridges Scholarship is an example of a specific opportunity managed through YCF. Neshia Bridges said the YCF scholarship allows her family to keep her brother's legacy alive by helping others.
"Our family has a long tradition," Bridges said. "To have the feeling that I can go back to my alma mater and still know there is a scholarship that is in place and we're able to impact our community and be philanthropists, I never thought I would call myself that."
Another scholarship manged by the YCF is the George E. and Joanne R. Davis Memorial Scholarship, which was created by the couple's daughter Beth Robinson and her husband John Robinson.
"It benefits any student that is going to attend WVU," Ryan said. "The qualifications are also that the student participated in sports during their teenage years. They felt that sports as well as a good education were important, and something that George Davis participated in in his lifetime, and they wanted to recognize him in this way."
However, not every YCF scholarship is targeted for a four-year degree. Ryan said a number of scholarships that manage are for students seeking technical school training and even graduate school.
"The scholarships aren't necessarily all for four-year undergraduate degrees," Ryan said. "Some of them are for technical trade schools or a two-year degree and we actually have some for grad school programs as well."
Ryan said there are new scholarships available through YCF every year, and she encourages any student entering college or people already attending to look at the opportunities, because she believes there is something for everybody. Some of the funds also can be awarded to more than one individual.
"We have a couple new scholarships," Ryan said. "You may think, 'OK, 40, that's not that many.' But some of those scholarships are endowment funds that are really large and they are able to give multiple scholarships."
Neshia Bridges said she encourages students to apply for the Will Bridges Scholarship as well. She said the ability to have an endowment fund managed by YCF is a good way to honor her brother, and help give people the opportunities he was pursuing in life.
"I am very proud of what we have created to honor his legacy," Bridges said. "It just brings a good feeling and also keeps his name to not go in vain."
For more information on YCF's available scholarships, or to apply, visit www.ycfwv.org/scholarships.
