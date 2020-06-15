MORGANTOWN — Perhaps you’re old enough to remember the old “Welcome Back Kotter” television show that introduced a young John Travolta to American audiences.
It had one of the most iconic theme songs of any TV sitcom done by John Sebastian, beginning:
Welcome back
Your dreams are your ticket out.
Well, those words are as fitting today as they were back in 1976, at least here in Morgantown for on Monday Coach Neal Brown welcomes back his West Virginia University football team to pick up right where they left off back on that unlucky March 13 when all spring sports were canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At that time, Brown and his coaching staff were still in the introductory phase of spring practice for his second year as a Mountaineer, two practices in. They were still learning the names of the players and the players were learning the names of the plays when they were sent packing.
They’ve been living in a college football player’s hell ever since, working out on their own, in contact only by ZOOM meetings with position coaches and the head coach, caught up in a dilemma not of their own making and that was completely out of their hands.
Even now it isn’t like they have recaptured football as they knew it, the sport of those dreams that they all hoped were their tickets out. They came back to town voluntarily — as if they wouldn’t come back — and had to undergo five days of quarantine.
All of them, two were greeted by a swab up their nose to test for the virus.
It isn’t exactly the kind of test they expect to take on a college campus, but then these are very strange times.
And practice won’t be practice, as they’ve come to know it.
They are being eased into it, again voluntarily.
They are going to be broken down into groups. Part of the idea behind that is should one player test positive for the virus, it will be easy to set up a quarantine if he has not had much contact outside of his own group.
As much thought was put in the groupings as is put into the playbook.
According to a report in 247Sports.com, the groups were based almost as much on social connections as team connections so they will have an easier time of keeping track of who has been in contact with whom.
And as for normalcy in meetings and the likes, forget it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines are to be enforced, which means they will be limited in the number of people in gatherings, they will have masks and they will be screened on a daily basis, not necessarily tested but they will have their temperatures checked and will be questioned about the way they feel and their movements during their off time.
The voluntary workouts are scheduled to run for two weeks before releasing the players for the rest of the summer before bringing them in, if all goes well, to begin summer camp and preparations for the Sept. 5 season opener in Atlanta against Florida State, if that can be pulled off.
Remember, there is nothing set in stone about this football season for it is out of the control over even those who control it.
Make no doubt, America missed its spring and early summer sports, both playing and watching.
That has put much pressure on everyone to try and salvage a season, leading to an insane situation in baseball and with almost unrecognizable plans to get seasons out of NBA and NHL, all of the drafts being done in virtual reality without nearly as complete preparation as normally goes into it.
But, if you think you have missed your sports, the athletes themselves have missed it more and that goes back to John Sebastian’s “Welcome Back Kotter” theme song and coming back to chase those dreams that are their tickets out.
The reason most of them are here to chase those dreams … be they dreams of playing in the National Football League, of the glory that comes with personal achievement, dreams of simply being a part of something so much bigger than they are or dreams of gaining an education and a degree that will get them out of whatever problems have nagged through their situations in life.
That those dreams became the nightmare we all have been living through these troubled times certainly should have drawn a flag, for if it isn’t against the rules to be blindsided as we have, it should be.
But now, at least, they are getting a taste of a chance to recapture the momentum their lives had found with the hiring of Neal Brown at WVU, with the new life he injected into the program and the community, the state.
Unfortunately, this has so many moving parts … how the rest of the nation handles its pandemic, if it goes away over the summer or if it worsens. Is football football without fans in the stands, should it come to that?
We all are living in our own Twilight Zones, where the reality of the moment may be totally different in another hour, another day, another month.
But right now, all we can say is:
Welcome back
Your dreams are your ticket outbreak.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.