Your Labor Day plans probably won't be ruined by bad weather

FAIRMONT — After the string of rainy weather that plagued the region last week, Marion County residents probably won't see any wet weather until at least Wednesday night, and even that prediction is unclear.
Chris Leonardi, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said temperatures have been rising since the last storm came through on Thursday, and Labor Day especially will have some continuous sunshine.
"By Monday, we'll be back around to 85, 86 degrees," Leonardi said. "It doesn't look like there's going to be any increase in humidity, so even though temperatures are warming up, the humidity levels will remain fairly low, so it should remain relatively comfortable all the way through."
Leonardi said that although the fall and later months of the year will have an especially busy hurricane season, there are no current predictions for tropical storms to hit the southeast any time soon.
With that in mind, Leonardi said people can enjoy nice weather for the next few upcoming days, with no fear for rain or heavy winds. Even the days where there is a chance of rain, Leonardi said that chance remains low for now.
"We're basically in the clear all the way to pretty much the middle of the week," Leonardi said. "Any small chance of rain right now will stay well off to the north of Fairmont, and right now, it's not looking like any chance of rain until Wednesday night."
The high temperature for Labor Day is predicted to be 85 degrees fahrenheit after a morning low of 61 degrees. Winds should be out of the south between and 6 ad 13 mph, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
As we head toward the autumnal equinox on September 22, look for shorter days and daily highs continuing to dip daily as we head into fall.
