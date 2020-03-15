FAIRMONT — Precaution concerning the COVID-19 coronavirus turned real for at least one small business owner this weekend.
DJ Cassell, founder of The Rambling Root restaurant and brew house on Fairmont Avenue, said he had experienced about a 50% drop in business on Friday and Saturday.
“I noticed it yesterday for sure. Saturdays are usually our second-busiest night and I think tonight will be an exception because it’s our 3-year anniversary, I hope. But, even our lunch today, I’ve had nine people in for lunch and, it’s usually at least triple or quadruple that,” Cassell said.
Despite the drop in business, Cassell said he is also encouraged that the warnings about the virus are being taken seriously.
“I mean a lot of people think it’s overblown, but they’re also the ones that are going out and actually going places and some people, that I think, are taking it seriously and are staying home, which is understandable if you take it serious,” he said.
Like many people, Cassell said he’s heard customers discuss toilet paper shortages and retail outlets selling out of hand sanitizer. In the meantime, he is being extra cautious with his staff, especially if he sees an employee touch their face.
“We already follow the health code – it’s really easy to do and to make sure everyone’s doing it properly. I have been getting on people to make sure they’re washing their hands even more, especially if I see someone touch their face or something,” Cassell said. “One thing is, other than customer’s used glasses, we’re changing out our hand sanitizer a lot, we’re changing out our soapy water even more often than usual, like more than what the health code suggests just to double-check ourselves.”
Cassell said he hasn’t talked to too may other craft brew houses since the COVID-19 coronavirus precautions were stepped up this week to find out how their businesses are going. However, he said a lot of customers have voiced concerns about relatives and a lot of them are worried about caring for their children while school is closed while parents still have to report for work.
“I have a pretty strong teacher presence here and they’re coming in because they don’t have kids right now, but they still have to go to school, but also they’re going in and making sure their students are still fed.”
At the school where his wife teaches in Monongalia County, schools are transporting meals to students to ensure they get fed during the work.
“Which, you know, some of those kids need that; they’re worried about their students. They’re worried about kids in this community,” Cassell said.
Saturday was the first time Colin Johnson of Orlando, Florida and Layla Trejo of Miami, Florida had ever been to the Rambling Root. They were there to visit their friend Ruben of Bridgeport, who chose not to provide his last name. Johnson and Trejo only planned their trip on Monday. Johnson flew up from Orlando and met Trejo in Pittsburgh after she flew up from the Fort Lauderdale, Florida airport.
Johnson said he could tell there was a sense of heightened awareness on his flight although the flight attendants made no mention of the coronavirous.
“I wouldn’t say that it’s not bad to travel right now, but it’s definitely a change in habits of people around you and cleanliness and washing your hands and stuff like that, but I would definitely say that the airports have slowed down, but I would say that spring break is still happening, whether it’s people going home or seems like there’s less people arriving in the Orlando area, Johnson said.
“But, I don’t think we experienced anything that was completely out of the normal except for just a lower amount of people traveling, in general.”
Johnson said he did not see flight attendants do anything different during the flight in the wake of the coronavirus awareness.
“I don’t think the airlines are obviously addressing it, just from a risk perspective, but I think everybody knows what the risks are but I don’t think there’s anything they can do to change things. I think they’re running the in-cabin air systems a little longer and Orlando’s definitely got a lot of hand sanitizer stations out, in Pittsburgh, I saw absolutely nothing,” Johnson said.
Trejo, works in the aviation industry and has seen her share of uncleanliness. She said she saw a large number of fellow passengers wiping down their seats before sitting down and buckling up.
“We’re frequent travelers and I’ve never seen people do that and I work in aviation and I know how disgusting airplanes can be so the fact that more people are aware that they need to start wiping down whatever it is that they’re touching, I’ve never seen that before, seriously. I would say 30% of the place was doing that when I boarded the plane,” Trejo said.
Trejo said she was actually surprised when she learned that her flight had been overbooked. But she was almost shocked to see fellow travelers wearing face masks.
“It was incredible. You saw people wearing masks and gowns and weird things, but the airport was packed, so that to me was like, ‘So, I guess there’s still a little bit of confidence here,” Trejo said.
Their friend Ruben is taking a pragmatic approach in discussions about the coronavirus. He said it is not overblown, but is rather serious.
“I don’t think it’s overblown, you you just need to understand the drivers and the consequences of the contagion,” Ruben said. “The more you control your environment, the least you expose yourself to the risk, right?’
Other organizations are using an abundance of caution to slow the risk of spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus. Local chruches have canceled worship today so parishoners can take care of themselves at home.
“As we try to be a faithful witness to God love’s for all people and good stewards of the earth, we feel that suspending services tomorrow will allow us to do this. By cancelling, we have chosen to express our love by not putting people in harm’s way,” said Rev. DD Meighen, interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church on Jackson Street in Fairmont. “We also feel this expresses our love for creation so that it can be healed and life can move ahead as normal.”
Along with First Presbyterian, Trinity Assembly of God, Gateway United Methodist Church, South Ridge, Christ Episcopal and the Roman Catholic Churches in the Wheeling-Charleston diocese have also canceled services.
