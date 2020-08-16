FAIRMONT — TK Blockstar stood in the rain near the base of the High Level Bridge on Saturday morning, passing out brand-new backpacks stuffed with school supplies.
Two lanes of automobiles, driven by parents and filled with schoolchildren, stretched nearly the length of Palatine Park, the passengers inside waiting patiently for their turn.
In her third year of distributing free back-to-school provisions, this year’s giveaway was the most extensive and successful yet, as volunteers enlisted by the hip hop artist dispensed more than 1,000 backpacks and supplies to any K-12 student who wanted one, no questions asked.
“Is has to be done. It’s a necessity because it’s about education and our children. But it’s even more important this year because we know our families are struggling to provide right now with the pandemic,” said Blockstar. “But pandemic or not, it’s important to get these items into the hands of our children.”
Growing up as Shardinae Adams in Fairmont, Blockstar said she was once a vulnerable youth who often didn’t have the essential school supplies needed to begin a new academic year.
“I know what it’s like to be a young person in the gray area. I know what it’s like to not have,” she said. “And I know how exciting it is to get these things. I needed it when I was their age and I know many kids need it now.”
By providing such a boost to begin the school year, Blockstar said she hopes it helps to excite children about taking their education seriously, something she admittedly struggled with herself in her youth.
“When growing up, you go through things in life. You make mistakes and you learn. And after learning from my mistakes, I realized where a lot of things went wrong and it was at this age, the age of the students we’re providing for,” she said. “I decided instead of possibly letting a student get to where I got, let’s step in right now and help out.”
This is Blockstar’s third year organizing the giveaway. The number of backpacks provided has more than tripled from 300 distributed in the first year of the event. She contributed much of the funding from money made in her music career and production company, but she stressed it’s a community-wide effort, as donations arrived from different sources.
For this year’s backpack giveaway, Blockstar partnered with Sarah Rudy, another community-minded local musician, albeit from a different genre of music.
Rudy is the lead singer and guitar player with the indie-rock band Hello June. A Bridgeport native who now resides in Preston County, Rudy said she reached out to her band’s fans, who responded generously by purchasing heavy-duty durable backpacks for older schoolchildren.
“They really came through. I had 67 backpacks delivered to my door within two days. That’s a lot of boxes coming to my house,” she said.
Blockstar recently relocated to Nevada for business and music purposes. She said everything was organized, funds were raised, and items were secured while she was there. She flew in recently for the distribution event.
Volunteer help, however, came from all corners of the county.
Another major player was Ebo’s restaurant on Adam Street in downtown Fairmont, which was instrumental to the event’s success, according to organizers. A large contingent of workers from the Poky Dot restaurant was also on hand. The Marion County Commission helped coordinate and promote the backpack giveaway. Local police and reserves handled traffic and logistics. And lots of citizens turned out to help in any way they could.
Fairmont’s newest public service organization, The Keepers, was also a presence. Justin Stevens is a member of The Keepers, which he said formed to foster a sense of shared community among all citizens.
“We’re a middle-generation group that stresses the importance of volunteering in our community wherever we can help. We recently formed after the George Floyd incident,” Stevens said.
Stevens said members of The Keepers look to volunteer wherever they can help facilitate constructive change and help their neighbors.
“We want to participate in events where we can bring back a sense of unity in our community and try to make a positive impact. We’re here today to show we love our community and appreciate everything Shardinae is doing,” he said. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to help.”
Maurice Jones is another hip hop artist from Fairmont who’s part of TK Blockstar’s production company. This marked his third year on hand at the backpack event.
“A lot of these kids really don’t have the means to get much of this stuff. I was one of these kids once, so I know,” Jones said. “It feels good to see kids come through here and get what they need if they don’t have the means to get it themselves. I thank God for helping us pull it off.”
The content of the backpacks varied depending upon grade levels, but they included items such as Crayons, markers, pencils, pens, pencil box, pencil sharpener, scissors, glue sticks, erasers, binders, notebooks, composition books, rulers and calculators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.