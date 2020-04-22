URBANA, Ohio — On Tuesday, Mountain East Conference member institution Urbana University announced that it will be ceasing all further enrollment and closing its doors permanently at the end of the 2020 spring semester.
Urbana’s athletic program, known as the Blue Knights, were a charter member of the MEC. Urbana serves as a branch campus to Franklin University in Columbus, and will transfer its academic programs to the main Franklin campus, while its athletic programs will cease to exist.
The school cited a combination of low enrollment in recent years combined with the global coronavirus pandemic adding a “level of stress and uncertainty to Urbana’s prospects that make it impossible to sustain.”
“As a result of this decision, academic programming will be moved to Franklin University, while athletic offerings and on-site administrative roles will cease at the Urbana branch campus,” school officials said in a press release.
“Our highest priority is to ensure students experience a seamless transition of their academic studies and that our branch campus employees have the resources to make their transition as well,” said David Decker, Franklin University president.
Around the campus community, coaches and players were greeted with a bombshell by the news, which was reportedly completely unexpected by many student-athletes and coaches.
“It’s just, boom, it hits you like a truck. As far as what I’ve heard, there was nothing we heard concerning any financial troubles...our head coach is the assistant athletic director, and he was blindsided. We are all blindsided,” said Drew Thomas, who had just finished his junior season at Urbana after a two-year stint at Shorter University in Rome, Ga.
“As many of you have heard, Urbana University is closing. Our staff and team have worked tireless to build a program that we can be proud of. For six years my family and I have put our heart and souls into UU. My focus is now on helping my staff and team find new homes,” head football coach Tyler Haines announced on Twitter.
For the MEC, Urbana’s closing means the league is not only permanently down a member, but one that has played a crucial role in the league’s initial founding and its growth into a highly competitive Division 2 conference the past seven years.
“On behalf of the Mountain East Conference, we are deeply saddened by the decision to close Urbana University. As a charter member of the league, we thank Urbana for its dedicated membership over the last seven years,” MEC commissioner Reid Amos announced in an online statement.
“We express our gratitude to the Urbana University student-athletes for their hard work and dedication to their sport during their time in our league. We are also thankful for the hard work and support of the coaches, administrators and staff in the athletic department who are both colleagues and friends.”
But at the moment, most important on the sports front is a large grouping of athletes and coaches left searching for new institutions while trying to absorb the sudden collapse of their program. And while many are heartbroken, they are still trying to account for their futures and show other programs why they’d make a good addition to their team.
“I’m familiar with change, but at the same time, I really felt like Urbana was a place I needed to be. I’m still a little heartbroken,” Thomas said.
“But just going to different sporting events, especially this year, Urbana is producing people who have a chip on their shoulders. This year really turned things around...these are athletes who really, really love to compete.”
