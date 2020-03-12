FAIRMONT — More than 7,200 residents of Marion County face food insecurity daily, according to data from the national hunger-fighting nonprofit Feeding America.
While the stats are from 2017, that number equates to 12.8% of local residents.
With last weekend’s Empty Bowls fundraising event completed, one of its organizers, The Connecting Link Inc., is doing its part to fight hunger locally. The Connecting Link uses some of the funds from Empty Bowls to help bring the Elkins-based Mountaineer Food Bank to Marion County.
“We partner with the Soup Opera and Mountaineer Food Bank to bring in their mobile food pantry,” said Emily Brown, executive assistant for the Connecting Link. “We can work with them on different grants that we have different grants that they have to where they can provide through USDA food and stuff.”
According to Brown, the Connecting Link has brought the Mountaineer Food Bank to the county several times in the past, but this is the first time this year. On Friday, the bank will distribute food to the needy at the YWCA, and Brown said, each time the food bank comes, its impact is great.
“The need is great in Marion County,” Brown said. “On average, we’re serving about 250 families. The last one that we had right before Thanksgiving, we had almost 400 families, so that was huge.”
According to Jone Webb, executive director of Connecting Link, the Mountaineer Food Bank has different foods available to the public each visit. The goal is to supply healthy options forfamilies who may not otherwise be able to afford to each nutricious meals.
“It depends on what they have at the Mountaineer Food Bank,” Webb said. “Sometimes we’re fortunate enough to have fresh produce, fresh bakery items; it depends what they have.”
Brown said that the items vary, but everything will be set up inside the YWCA for easy distribution to the familes who participate. The food this time will be supplied by the United States Department of Agriculture, so the stock will likely includes multiple non-perishables.
“There’s usually a vegetable or a fruit,” Brown said. “There is some sort of meat, canned goods.”
While the Connecting Link is able to pay to bring the food bank to Marion County this time, Webb said, the money received from the Empty Bowls luncheon will help to bring it for another distribution event later on. She said she expects the Connecting Link to receive about $2,000 from this year’s Empty Bowls luncheon.
“Normally a food bank will cost somewhere between $3-5,000 to bring in,” Webb said. “We raise that money through grant-writing, fundraising, and Empty Bowls helps pay for one event.”
Although the Mountaineer Food Bank staff will be present at the YWCA until its food runs out Friday, Webb said the Connecting Link tries to get the pantry to come to the area as often as possible.
“Our goal is to bring it in at least once every quarter, if not more often, depending on the funding,” Webb said. “The Mountaineer Food Bank serves all of West Virginia, so we get on their schedule to come as often as they can.”
Brown said the opportunity to bring food to people in desperate situations is itself a blessing, and she is happy the Connecting Link has partnerships like this that can help the community.
“The need is great and we are so blessed that we are able to have these collaborations and partnerships that we can bring these resources in,” Brown said.
The Mountaineer Food Bank will open at the YWCA on Pleasant Valley Road, beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. For more information, visit the Connecting Link’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.