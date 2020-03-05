Murder mystery to raise funds for Main Street Mannington

RACHEL – There has been a murder in the Uno house, and there are 11 suspects who could be to blame.
This typical murder mystery plot is the story of “The Murderous Mansion of Mr. Uno,” a play soon to be staged by the theater department at North Marion High School. However, as the audience puts together the clues of the “whodunit,” the person they collectively believe to be the culprit may just be the right choice.
“This is the first time we’ve done a mystery,” said Hannah Mike, who portrays Mr. Uno in the show. “And what’s really cool is there are 11 different endings for each character, and the audience can choose who they think did it.”
Celi Oliveto, director of the theater department at North Marion, said the show will be staged at the North Marion Senior Center on April 25. The one-night show is a fundraiser for Main Street Mannington.
She said that although the troup has participated in regional theater competitions most recently with a Shakespeare play, “The Murderous Mansion of Mr. Uno” is a different kind of show for the students.
“It’s very funny and it’s a little bit more adult than what we’ve worked on before,” Oliveto said. “I think it’s because we’re so used to doing Shakespeare that this seems different for us.”
The plot of the show is similar to the movie “Clue,” which follows a group of strangers who witness several murders in a locked mansion, and must figure out who is the culprit. The students acknowledge the similarities between the show, but said it is even wackier than the 1985 comedy.
“It’s just one character who just knows everything,” said Brienna Stevens, who portrays Mrs. Tarragon in the show. “It’s basically Clue just with different names.”
Oliveto said the show is unique in its different possible endings, and the manner in which the story unfolds is ultimately determined by the audience.
“After the first act they vote on it,” said Breighanna Fetty, a senior who portrays Mortimer the butler in the show. “We’ll all line up and they’ll say ‘That one.’”
The different endings also allow for different kinds of emoting from the student actors, because each one incorporates different scenarios and dialogue from the characters.
“I think the different endings, they have a lot of different vibes to them,” said Alyssa Batson. “So different emotions have to come out in different endings. Some, your character is more malicious and others, you’re more in the back just waiting.”
The interactions with the characters make for the show’s humorous moments. Students described some of the scenarios the characters find themselves in throughout the play.
“There is one character who is just to blame and locked away for the entire time at the end,” said Megan Parker, who portrays General Spragg in the show. “The whole second act I am tied up to a chair.”
The students find the show fun because of the different possible endings and the dialogue between the characters, but they believe it will be equally enjoyable for the audience members, because of their interaction with the outcome of the play.
“It’s really cool that the audience gets to interact with the show,” Mike said. “It’s kind of like they’re playing Clue, and if they don’t actually want to play it, they just come watch.”
Oliveto said the student cast and crew is one of the largest the school has seen in some time, and they are all anticipating seeing an audience respond to the show.
“I think we have 19, plus understudies, so it’s one of the biggest casts we’ve had,” said Oliveto said. “They’re excited to try it and do something different.”
She also said she thinks the fundraising aspect of the show will be a positive experience for the students, because they get to be involved in the events in their local community.
“I’m really happy that the students get to fund raise for their community,” Oliveto said. “They live in this town and they also get to do this in support of raising for their downtown. I think it’s a real learning opportunity for them.”
Overall, Oliveto said she thinks the audience will appreciate the talents of the students, because they are a talented group that has already been working hard on putting together the show.
“I’m excited to let the kids be silly, because it’s a very silly show,” Oliveto said. “Our students, even though they’re high school students, they’re very good, very professional, so I’m really excited for people to see the quality of work that our students are able to give them.”
The performance of “The Murderous Mansion of Mr. Uno” will take place April 18 at the Mannington Senior Center. Tickets costs $25 and can be purchased at North Marion Family Chiropractic at 100 E Main St, Mannington or via email at coliveto@k12.wv.us to reserve tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.