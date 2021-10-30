JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — On Halloween, black cats are witches’ sidekicks. At the Humane Society of Cambria County and animal shelters around the country, black cats wait, often in vain, for adopters to cross their paths.
“There are adopters who cling to their superstitions,” said Jessica Vamos, HSCC executive director.
A 2020 study by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found that black cats have the lowest adoption levels, with 30% left behind at animal shelters, as reported by National Today. The study, which looked at 300,000 dogs and cats, also found that of all the cats taken in by shelters, 33% were black – the highest percentage.
Vamos said that, in her experience, many pet-seekers want cats that have colors and patterns.
“Black cats are plain-looking, compared to calico cats with different markers,” Vamos said. “Adopters are more drawn to those features.”
Still, Vamos has seen people take pride in their black cats. Sometimes, its not the cat itself who’s memorable, but the cat’s owners.
In 1991, a couple adopted a black kitten named India for their daughters. When the daughters grew up and went off to college, India remained at home. When the couple relocated from the Texas governor’s mansion to the White House, India relocated with them. She was the presidential cat of former U.S. President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, according to an article by Rick Dunham, of The Houston Chronicle.
Other unique circumstances can lead black cats to forever homes. Vamos cited the case of a kitten who had an eye problem that made him look as if he had special needs.
“Pepper was a kitten born at our shelter,” Vamos said. “He came from a multi-color litter of seven. The three gray cats were adopted. Pepper and his brother Oregano were black cats, but Pepper got adopted. ... People want to help those with special needs.”
Oregano, on the other hand, is now five months old and still at the shelter, Vamos said.
To assist cats such as Oregano, HSCC is working toward the creation of “community cat rooms” – spaces that contains four to six cats. This allows adopters “to see their personalities and how they interact with cats,” she said.
Though some believe the adoption of black cats at Halloween leads to mistreatment, HSCC does permit the adoptions of these felines at this time of the year.
“We are confident in our adoption process,” Vamos said. “We are also confident in that person being a pet owner.”
To adopt a pet, a person must submit an application and complete a background check. It takes three to five days to process the adopter’s home and check references.
In regards to the background check, “if the adoptee is a renter, we make sure the landlord is OK with a cat,” Vamos said, and if an adoptee has owned animals in the past, “we speak to the animal clinic to see what care has been like.”
