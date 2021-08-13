Lester Wayne Efaw, age 92 of Mannington, WV passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg. He was born June 16, 1929 at Flat Run, WV, a son of the late Denzil Roy and Amanda Simpson Efaw. He worked for 31 years at Owens Illinois and 15 years as a carpenter with…