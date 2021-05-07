WASHINGTON — Gayle Conelly Manchin took the oath of office Thursday to serve as federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Manchin, wife of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is the 13th person to serve as federal co-chair and is the first ARC federal co-chair from West Virginia.
Nominated by President Joe Biden, Manchin will work directly with ARC’s 13 member governors, their state alternates and program managers, and a network of local development districts to continue to develop initiatives that strengthen economic growth throughout Appalachia. The ARC serves 420 counties running from New York state south to Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi west to parts of Ohio. The entire state of West Virginia is in the ARC service area.
“I’m honored to serve our beloved Appalachian Region and its people as ARC federal co-chair,” Manchin said in a press release. “While we’ve come a long way over the years, more work needs to be done to strengthen our Region and seize opportunities to address economic disparities and advance prosperity.”
An alumna of West Virginia University, Manchin worked as an educator in Marion County Schools, served on the faculty of Fairmont State University, and was the director of the university’s first Community Service Learning Program.
From 2000-04, she directed the AmeriCorps Promise Fellows in West Virginia and implemented a statewide initiative, WV Partnerships to Assure Student Success. Manchin previously served as West Virginia’s First Lady between 2005-2010 and was appointed to serve as a member of the State Board of Education, serving her last two years as president.
She was the chair of the Board for Reconnecting McDowell Inc., an AFT initiative serving rural West Virginia, is a past president of the Vandalia Rotary Club of Charleston, and was an emeritus member of The Education Alliance. She also served as cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Office of Education and the Arts.
Manchin’s top priorities as ARC federal co-chair will be to support the creation of economic opportunities in the Appalachian Region, improve broadband access and critical infrastructure in Appalachian communities and address the region’s opioid crisis.
