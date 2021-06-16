MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Pulitzer Prize-winner Jeffery Gerritt, editor of The Herald in Sharon and New Castle News, has won yet another national honor — this year’s Sigma Delta Chi Award for editorial writing from the Society of Professional journalists.
The award, in the circulation category of up to 100,000, honored editorials written for the Palestine Herald-Press that focused on the lack of COVID-19 safeguards for prisoners and employees in the Texas prison system, including prisons in the paper’s home Anderson County.
The prison epidemic helped spread COVID-19 throughout rural East Texas. Gerritt’s editorials not only exposed the scope of the problem, but also prescribed ways to control the outbreak of the virus in Texas prisons.
Contest judges described Gerritt’s winning entry as “important local editorials. The five prisons in Anderson County, Texas, were becoming national hot spots for COVID, due to the mismanagement of the Texas Department of Corrections. These editorials and others convinced the state to expand testing for COVID throughout Texas among inmates and corrections officers.”
Judges said the editorials “both broke news and commented on it. They were clear and concise, attacking problems, why/how they came about and concluding with powerful calls for action and some reasonable solutions for how to get there.”
This is Gerritt’s fourth Sigma Delta Chi Award. He also won in 2017 at the Herald-Press, 2010 at the Detroit Free Press, and 2014 at The Toledo Blade.
Gerritt, a Detroit Free Press columnist and editorial writer for 17 years, was named editor of The Herald of Sharon and New Castle News in Pennsylvania last August. From 2017 to 2020, he served as editor of the Palestine Herald-Press in Texas.
While editor of the Herald-Press, Gerritt, competing against the nation’s largest newspapers, won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing, the National Headliner’s Award, and the Walker Stone Award from the Scripps-Howard Foundation for a series of editorials exposing how pre-trial inmates died horrific deaths in a small Texas county jail, reflecting a rising trend across the state.
Judges in the annual Society of Professional Journalists contest chose winners from entries in categories covering print, radio, television, and digital. The awards recognize outstanding work published or broadcast in 2020.
“Jeffery Gerritt’s comprehensive and powerful editorials pointed out the possible consequences of the pandemic among some of the state’s most vulnerable residents, those confined to and working in the 100 Texas prisons,” said Bill Ketter, CNHI’s senior vice president of news. “The editorials helped provoke action and saved lives.”
