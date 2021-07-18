PITTSBURGH — To say that it’s been a traumatic last three years for members of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community would be an understatement.
Between the anti-Semitic attack on the Tree of Life Congregation in Oct. 2018, the pandemic, and unprecedented protest and unrest, Jews in Pittsburgh, especially children and young adults have been through a lot. Many of them have never been to their homeland. But for some that’s about to change.
On Wednesday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh announced that it’s taking hundreds of Western Pennsylvania residents to Israel in June 2022 as part of a “Mega Mission.” It’s something the Jewish Federation had planned before the pandemic, partly to bring members of the Jewish community together after so much upheaval.
Israel has postponed the planned reopening of the country to vaccinated tourists because of concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. However, while no one can come into the country individually, mission groups have gotten clearance.
“Last year, we could not imagine trying to take 500 people on a community Mega Mission,” said Jeffrey Finkelstein, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation. “Now, Israel has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, our region’s new covid-19 cases decline every week, and we recognize the pent-up interest in traveling to Israel.
“After the difficult times the Pittsburgh Jewish community has experienced, I’m looking forward to better times with our community as we heal and grow while we experience Israel together.”
The Federation is giving subsidies to both children and young adults who want to make the trip. The Federation’s goal of getting together 500 mission travelers would be the largest Jewish mission to Israel ever from Pittsburgh. David Sufrin, chair of the Jewish Federation’s board, said the number of people already registered puts the mission on track to reach that goal.
“In a little less than a year, I’ll be joining many from our community participating in the Mega Mission to visit Israel,” he said. “After long months of isolation from friends and family, I’m eager to be with so many great people face-to-face to learn, reconnect and celebrate in the amazing places Israel has to offer.”
The group is scheduled to visit Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem as well as Pittsburgh’s Partnership2Gether sister cities of Karmiel and Misgav.
Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@triblive.com.
