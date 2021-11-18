Kellie Mogg holds a sign in support of Julius Jones as Madeline Davis-Jones and other family members and friends address the media at the Capitol about Jones' scheduled execution on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency, Jones will be executed by lethal injection on Thursday. Jones, now 41, was convicted and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell, a businessman from an affluent Oklahoma City suburb. Jones has consistently maintained his innocence.