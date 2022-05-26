BLUEFIELD — A bipartisan effort to finally take significant action on trying to prevent another school shooting tragedy may be in the works in Washington.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday during a virtual press conference from her Washington office that she and her colleagues from both parties want to work on finding a consensus on what action should be taken in the wake of the “very sad, unimaginable and horrifying” shooting in a Texas elementary school that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.
Capito said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the leader of the Senate, is not trying to push something through as a political statement.
“That tells you a lot,” she said. “There is a desire to try to meet halfway.”
She said there are some bipartisan areas to work together on to create some legislation that may improve the situation.
“I do think there is an appetite for that in terms of, certainly for me, and others to try to find some sweet spot there so we can respond to what is unimaginable for parents and children,” she said.
But something must be found that can be bipartisan and also effective.
“I think there are a lot of ideas out there on the table.” she said. “I think this is a pivotal moment. I do see it a bit differently than I did in the past and I am hopeful we can reach some kind of consensus between the parties where we can move forward.”
Capito said it is too early to know what that legislation may look like, but this effort has a different feel to it as far as serious intent is concerned and she is not seeing many “knee-jerk” political reactions.
Ideas on what can and should be done, she said, may include taking another look at background checks as well as providing more mental health resources and “hardening” of schools, which would make it more difficult for anyone who does not belong in a school to have access.
But, she said, a national registry of gun owners is a “non-starter” for her because of Second Amendment issues.
Capito would not address specific measures on gun control, like banning the sale of assault weapons, ending gun show registration loopholes or “red flag” laws, and said she wants to wait until a set of specific proposals is on the table.
Red flag laws allow guns to be taken away from someone if the person is deemed a threat, following a legal protocol, and some states already have them. “We need to look at those and see if they are effective,” she added.
Taking away rights of law-abiding citizens is an issue, she said of some gun control measures, pointing to the transfer of ownership of weapons inside families and requiring those guns to be registered.
Such “loopholes” can be complicated, she said, and need scrutiny to protect people’s rights.
Doing a better job of trying to track those who may cause harm is on the table as well.
“We need to be aggressive in turning threats over to the authorities,” she said, pointing to the same pattern of many of the killers, who are young males with troubled backgrounds and often loners.
Proposals should also address items like better recognizing and handling those mental health issues with youth, looking at whether 18 is an appropriate age to purchase certain weapons and establishing more aggressive measures to protect schools.
The shooter at Robb Elementary School purchased two assault rifles within days after his 18th birthday and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
“These are the things we ought to be looking at,” she said.
Capito said quick lockdown of schools and classrooms is another procedure that needs addressing, but safety experts should be involved to make sure lockdowns do not jeopardize safety in case of a fire.
She also has reservations about training and arming some teachers or other school personnel.
“I want to hear from the education community to see how they feel about that,” she said, adding that it may create some liability issues.
Regardless of what ideas end up being included in any legislation, she said pressure from the public to take action is “very high.”
“Polling shows the American public want to see us reacting in a positive way together,” she said. “There is public pressure to be bipartisan ... Hopefully, they (Democrats) will work with us to find that sweet spot.”
Capito also said she thought Pres. Joe Biden’s address to the nation regarding the shootings was “from the heart.”
“I think this president in particular is a good comforter … and he has had personal tragedy from his home,” she said, adding that most people are “reacting viscerally” in expressing their concern and grief over the tragedy.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
