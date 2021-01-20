WASHINGTON — After the inauguration ceremony Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had a chance to meet and discuss the Mountain State with Lady Gaga.
Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem at the nation's 59th inauguration ceremony while thousands of national guard troops stood watch over the U.S. Capitol and the national mall.
"I am so proud of @ladygaga’s beautiful rendition of the #NationalAnthem at the #Inauguration ceremony. Afterwards we talked about her family’s Wheeling roots and she shared how proud she is of her #WV family."
Manchin posted the photo on his Twitter feed.
