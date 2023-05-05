FAIRMONT — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., hopes that cooler heads will prevail in the struggle surrounding the debt ceiling.
In a Zoom call with West Virginia reporters Thursday morning, Manchin vented his gripes with the way Congress is handling the country’s trajectory toward a default.
The country is set to reach its spending limit resulting in a default which could have catastrophic economic consequences across the country and that could happen as soon as June 1, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Earlier this week, Yellen submitted a letter to Congressional leadership urging them to come to an agreement and raise the debt ceiling. This raise would not authorize further spending, it would simply allow the federal government to pay the bills it’s already racked up.
In her letter, Yellen pled with lawmakers to “protect the full faith and credit of the United States.” She made her case to convince Congress to act as quickly as possible.
“We have learned from past debt limit impasses that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence, raise short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States,” her letter states.
President Joe Biden is expected to hold a roundtable discussion in the White House with Congressional leaders next week. In this meeting, Manchin hopes that “the grown ups in the room” will come to an agreement.
Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plan to raise the ceiling passed the House by a slim majority along party lines with a few defectors, but the bill is expected to die in the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he will defer to Biden’s negotiations on the matter.
Manchin has been the sole Senate Democrat to side with the House Republicans’ efforts to negotiate. In Thursday’s press call, Manchin said he doesn’t agree with everything in McCarthy’s plan, but negotiations have to happen.
“They keep talking about all these cuts. I’m not supporting cuts, I’m supporting controlling spending,” Manchin said. “We’ve got to get back to where we have a fiduciary responsibility. ... We’ve got to meet and confer, communicate, we’re going to do that and I’m glad to see [Biden and McCarthy] are. So, let’s see if the adults in the room can come to an agreement [on] how we move forward.”
Democrats have lambasted McCarthy’s plan for its proposal to drastically cut Medicare and Social Security spending.
Manchin listed several of his ideas to cut back on spending, many of which were related to pulling back pandemic era social programs to their pre-pandemic scales. He and most all Democrats have said cuts to Social Security and Medicare are off the table.
Leaving these programs alone were important to Manchin due to West Virginia’s historic dependency on federal funding. Instead, he hopes to look at making the safety nets more sustainable rather than backing cuts.
On the other hand, things like unemployment benefits from the pandemic that may still be in place need looked at to “keep the belt tight.”
“We need to look at what kind of a burden we’re putting on future generations, that’s what we should be talking about,” Manchin said. “We should have gone back to more normal times... once the COVID pandemic was lifted. I’m all for getting our finances back in order and that’s why I support and encourage negotiations.”
