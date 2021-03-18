WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin led five Senators in introducing the Relief for Survivors of Miners Act to ease the burden on surviving families of miners who pass away due to black lung disease.
Manchin’s legislation would ease the current restrictions and make it easier for miners’ survivors to claim benefits.
“Our brave miners and their families have sacrificed so much to provide America with the energy we need to be the most powerful nation in the world. For those miners who lost their lives due to black lung disease, we must ensure their families are cared for by providing them with the benefits they deserve,” said Manchin in a press release.
He said he was proud to introduce the Relief for Survivors of Miners Act, which will help cut through the government formalities that can delay access to benefits, as well as improve access to legal representation for miners and the survivors of miners.
“I will continue to advocate for miners and their families in the Mountain State and I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help us pass this commonsense legislation,” said Manchin.
Phil Smith, Communications Director from the United Mine Workers of America, said the union support’s legislation.
“We think is an important [piece of] legislation. For too long, those who are survivors of people who suffered from black lung have not received the due that they should have,” said Smith.
He said it’s been difficult for people to get the benefits they are entitled to and this legislation deals with this directly. He said getting black long compensation has been an issue for years.
“Many times it takes so long for victims of the disease to get the compensation they deserve that they pass away before they actually get it,” said Smith.
Then surviving spouses are left to fight for the benefits themselves, which include older widows.
“This has been a long term problem and this will be a very good solution to it,” said Smith.
According to a press release, The Relief for Survivors of Miners Act of 2021 would make it easier for miners’ survivors to apply for black lung benefits by establishing a rebuttable presumption that a miner’s death was due to black lung if they were disabled due to pneumoconiosis at the time of death while also improving access to legal representation for miners and survivors of miners.
The union doesn’t help those with black lung directly, but does help people find attorneys that handle black lung cases. They also work with the Black Lung Association which fights for black lung benefits throughout the country.
“We did coordinate with them with respect to getting legislation like this introduced and passed in Congress,” said Smith.
The main thing the union does is make sure miners don’t get black lung in the first place by making sure mines don’t have as much dust in the air. Smith said black lung has grown significantly in recent years.
“We’ve seen the incidences of black lung rise probably over the last 15 years, especially among younger miners,” said Smith.
This is because more rock is being cut along with coal. Smith said in mines where the UMWA does not represent the workers there’s not a lot of attention paid to adhering to the regulations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.