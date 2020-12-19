Sen. Joe Manchin

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday morning after a recommendation from the Office of the Attending Physician. Manchin said he is feeling well and will continue to follow all previously-prescribed COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. "This vaccination is an important step towards defeating this virus and I encourage all West Virginians to receive it when it becomes available in your area,” Manchin said. “But we are not out of the woods yet. I urge Congressional leadership to finalize a COVID-19 emergency relief package to provide Americans with the urgent support they desperately need to make it through the next few months. As leadership continues to negotiate I encourage them to include the bipartisan, bicameral agreement we shared earlier this week in the final package.”

