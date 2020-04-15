FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University professor Raymond Alvarez has worked in the health care field for a number of years and also has taught college health care courses at Texas Tech University and Southern Illinois University.
“I was in a position after 40-something years in health care, I found myself doing a lot of teaching in master’s programs around the country,” Alvarez said. “I designed a lot of classes and I saw them just bursting at the seams.”
On Tuesday, Alvarez and Fairmont State administrators announced the university will begin offering a graduate program for health care management in a completely online format. Alvarez is now program coordinator for Healthcare Management at Fairmont State, and designed the program for professionals working in health care to pursue.
“I really wanted to come up with something that was practical and useful that really was going to benefit the person,” Alvarez said. “Health care is a business, so you’ve got inherent groundings to really develop a dynamic program. It’s attainable for a working professional to achieve this degree, probably for half the cost of what you would find around the country.”
Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin was also on the video conference call to make the announcement, and said that this program is the only one of its kind in West Virginia, and it will help get more health care workers into the field at a faster pace.
“What this does is it puts professionals out in the field much quicker,” Martin said. “And we are the only institution in West Virginia that has been allowed this incredible attribute.”
Alvarez said because the degree will be based online, the course work and the course load will be more manageable for working professionals.
“Really our intent is, besides a traditional undergrad student that wants to continue on to a master’s degree, is looking at that working professional,” Alvarez said. “The way we deliver our content is it’s not compressed, it’s over the regular course of the semester, and you know what you have to do.”
Martin also said the movement to online classes in general has made it easier for people to find a program they can work around their schedule, which is another reason she is excited about this new master’s program.
“It’s very difficult to stop work and go back to school full-time,” Martin said. “And so, an online opportunity affords these students avenues that they would never have had before.”
The master’s in healthcare management will be offered through the School of Business Aviation, which has classes that can be geared toward a person in this new program.
“It should be noted that the School of Business and Aviation does deliver the general management education programs,” said Tim Oxley, interim dean of the School of Business. “We can get some synergies with some existing course work, some of our other faculty members who teach some of the basic courses in our undergraduate degree in health care.”
Oxley also said the need for health care workers in West Virginia has been increasing, and the qualifications necessary for working in the field have gone up as well. This master’s program will help people get the experience they need, and at a faster pace for entering the work force.
“There have been over 120-something jobs added just in the last two years in West Virginia in the area of health care management,” Oxley said. “I think there is 1,100 new jobs expected over the next seven years in West Virginia.”
Fairmont State is currently aking applications for students to enroll in the program, which can begin in the summer semester, but definitely in the fall. He said he is happy to be a part of creating this new avenue, and could not have done it without the supportive environment of Fairmont State.
“Fairmont State has a very collaborative and supportive environment to make things happen,” Alvarez said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.