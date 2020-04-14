FAIRMONT — Olivia Hill is an undergraduate student at West Virginia University, whose plans for community engagement were thrown off course by the coronavirus pandemic.
While the usual volunteering opportunities aren’t available because of the pandemic, Hill was able to find an opportunity through the WVU Extension Service, called the Community Calling Program.
“I was trying to do a bit more volunteering this spring, I just had a little more time and wanted to give back a little more,” Hill said. “With COVID, this pandemic, there aren’t as many opportunities, hardly any at all. When I saw this online it just seemed like a really good, safe way to do something that could be pretty meaningful.”
The Community Calling Program is a volunteer opportunity that follows the rules of social distancing. The program works to pair WVU students with seniors in communities across West Virginia for two phone calls per week, in order to keep both individuals in a healthy state of mind.
According to Lauren Prinzo, specialist on community and economic development for the WVU Extension Service, the organization works with West Virginia University, as well as different groups of people across the state. The program matches young adults with senior citizens because, studies show, both groups are at-risk of feeling isolated.
“Several of us were working with students who had plans for their internship or experiential learning hours that could no longer move forward,” said Prinzo, who used to serve as Marion County’s Extension Agent. “In looking at that, we were also looking at statistics relating to loneliness and social isolation, and both seniors and young adults 18-22 were high-risk groups for feelings of loneliness and social isolation.”
These two factors led the WVU Extension to put the two groups together for mutual benefit.
“We thought of pairing the two groups together as a way to increase social connections during this unusual time,” said Prinzo, who is now based in Morgantown. “And also as a way to give students an opportunity to practice their communication skills, phone skills, getting to know and interacting with someone they don’t know in the community.”
Hill said she believes the program will give her something to look forward to, and be helpful for her own mental health as the quarantine continues.
“It does kind of help just to put something on the schedule,” Hill said. “I think just having things at a point and time is good for everyone. It just kind of adds some structure to your day.”
Prinzo said that mental health is an issue the WVU Extension pushes, and the organization works to promote its importance to both students and seniors.
“We’re excited about this new project; it’s a win-win for both students and seniors in increasing social connections,” Prinzo said. “We hope that seniors will consider signing up for supporting their health and the health of students as we move through this crisis.”
Seeing that there is no definitive end in sight to the mandated quarantine, Prinzo said WVU Extension will continue this project for as long as necessary, and likely renew it for the fall semester after looking at how the summer goes.
“We do anticipate continuing,” Prinzo said. “There is always a need for contact via phone for certain groups that can’t attend in-person activities or events, so we really are looking at this for the long-term, but piloting it through the summer to get feedback for the best model moving forward.”
The calling program starts this week, and Hill said she is looking forward to making a new friend she can keep in contact with during the coronavirus quarantine.
“I’m just hoping to get to know someone and I think it will be kind of interesting to hear someone’s life story and whatever lessons a senior might have,” Hill said. “They definitely know a lot more than I do, so it will just be good to get in touch with someone in the community.”
People interested in signing up for the service can contact Prinzo at (30)293-8690 or lauren.prinzo@mail.wvu.edu for more information.
