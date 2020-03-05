Nine embezzlement counts for former Harrison magistrate

FAIRMONT — Authorities charged a former Harrison County magistrate with nine counts of felony embezzlement Wednesday in connection with the finances at Emmanuel Christian School in Clarksburg.
Tammy Marple, 59, was arrested Wednesday and charged in Marion County because her case has been transferred here for Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman to oversee.
No information was made public about how much money Marple is accused of embezzling from the church school.
Attorney Joseph F. Shaffer, of Clarksburg, arranged a voluntary surrender for Marple on Wednesday. Special Magistrate Mark Hayes arraigned Marple in Fairmont and set bail at $10,000.
Hayes, a Marion County magistrate, was appointed to the case by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Tim Armstead.
Last month, Marple, abruptly resigned after serving 23 years as a magistrate.
Last week, the State Election Commission removed her name from the ballot in the nonpartisan race for Harrison County
Magistrate, Division 2.
“It is with Mrs. Marple’s great regret that these events have transpired,” said Shaffer in a prepared statement provided to the media Wednesday at the Marion County courthouse. “She has, and will continue, to address this situation in a manner designed to keep the best interests of the school and its community at the forefront. Mrs. Marple has cooperated with this investigation from the beginning and it is her intention to remain cooperative and forthright throughout this process.”
In a previous statement to the media, Shaffer said Marple resigned because she was planning to relocate outside of Harrison County “for personal reasons.”
Shaffer said the embezzlement charges are not related to Marple’s service as a magistrate.
“Mrs. Marple will continue addressing this matter with courage and fortitude, and with the best interests of the school at heart, despite the viciousness and vitriol she and her family have endured, and will no doubt continue to enure from a small minority of individuals hiding behind keyboards with nothing better to do than sit in judgement(sic) of others without sufficient facts,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer said the majority of the community has been supportive of Marple, which has been appreciated by her family.
Marple’s name will not be on the May 12 primary election ballot. Her former opponent for magistrate, Mike Weiss, has been appointed to fill the remaining months of Marple’s term, which would end Dec. 31.
“We look forward to working with Sgt. M.S. Horne of the West Virginia State Police and Special Prosector Jeff Freeman of Marion County, toward a speedy resolution of this matter, again, keeping the best interest of the school and its community as paramount,” Shaff said in the prepared statement.
