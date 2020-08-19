FAIRMONT — Chris Yost has been working for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for nearly two years now as a member of AmeriCorps.
His job duties include answering 2-1-1 resource calls, but also helping with a number of initiatives and events the United Way holds to serve the community and raise money for its nonprofit partner agencies.
“AmeriCorps goes beyond just sitting in an office,” said Yost, United Way AmeriCorps LifeBridge member. “We help communities in ways you don’t think about.”
Formed in 1993, AmeriCorps members are engaged in public service work with a goal of “helping others and meeting critical needs in the community.” The program operates under the federal Corporation for National and Community Service, which was created during the Clinton Administration. AmeriCorps is often described as a domestic Peace Corps.
As a member of AmeriCorps, Yost’s job is funded federally, as are the thousands of other AmeriCorps members serving throughout the country. Each year, however, this funding is potentially in danger, because the U.S. Congress has to appropriate the money to continue funding AmeriCorps in the federal budget.
Brett White, executive director of the United Way, said many nonprofits and organizations aided by an Americorps member band together each year to make sure the Senate and Congress know the importance of the program in individual communities, so they receive adequate funding in the budget.
“Every year when the budget comes back around we go through the same discussion where folks want to cut it from the federal budget,” White said. “We have to really just make sure we’re making our voices heard to show that individuals understand how important AmeriCorps are to the nonprofit sector.”
According to White, just on the level of Marion County, Yost and his position through AmeriCorps is important to the initiatives carried out by the United Way. Without AmeriCorps funding, 2-1-1 would not be the success it is today in Marion County, White said.
“Without our AmeriCorps member, we would not be able to do the 2-1-1 program,” White said. “Chris answers thousands of calls of service needs and referrals every single year as an AmeriCorps member. Without that service, we would not be able to do that.”
Yost agreed that the position is important not only in Marion County, but to communities across the country. Cutting AmeriCorps funding would be detrimental to these smaller, more disadvantaged communities.
“It is imperative to not only the thousands of AmeriCorps members across the country,” Yost said. “It is imperative to the communities in which they serve that AmeriCorps funding does not get cut.”
White also said these services extend beyond just the nonprofit sector, because AmeriCorps members can work in different fields and perform different duties depending on what the need is.
“Some AmeriCorps members are with churches and food pantries, some are in school-related activities, some are in United Ways; they’re just everywhere,” White said. “It’s not just specific to United Way, it’s all nonprofits.”
Yost said he has usually felt secure that AmeriCorps funding would continue, especially seeing that West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito have shown support for the program in past year.
“So far Congress has been pretty good about it,” Yost said. “It’s a little scary, but specifically our two Senators, Manchin and Capito, they have been good about voting for AmeriCorps.”
Yost said he believes the workload he handles at the United Way allows other staff members to handle more administrative duties. Overall, he said the loss of AmeriCorps funding would slow many nonprofits down with a larger workload, so continuing to fund the program will keep these operations running smoothly.
“The workload would be tri-fold,” Yost said. “We’re here just to make sure everything runs smoothly.”
