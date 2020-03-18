FAIRMONT — While events and gatherings have been canceled to halt the spread of COVID-19, nonprofits are trying to continue working throughout.
Many residents of Marion County rely on organizations such as the Soup Opera for daily, so the charity is working to remain open but in a health-conscious manner.
“As of now, we are staying open but only until Sunday,” said Misty Tennant, director of the Soup Opera. “As of Monday, we are going to do to-go containers. I’m ordering today and our crews are still going to come and make food and we’re just going to send them out the door.”
Tennant said the Soup Opera is going to provide as much help as possible in the next few days unless it is forced to close its doors.
“We are doing food give out Friday, as long as we’re open,” Tennant said. “Upstairs we’re going to run showers only and emergency hygiene. We don’t have toilet paper to give out — nobody does.”
The Marion County Family Resource Network is still open and is providing information about where to get items and resources they may need during the time of shelter in place.
“We have a list of area places where people can get food and kids can get fed,” said Frank Jarman, executive director of the Family Resource Network. “That’s going to be crucial for people.”
Jarman also said that the nonprofit will try to help parents make the best of this situation, by providing guides on how to better connect with their children who are home from school during the mandatory school closure.
“Our job is going to get information to parents to help them connect with their kids to make this time the best as possible,” Jarman said. “We’re going to put it on Facebook and we’re going to email it to some parents on our volunteer list.”
The Family Resource Network also hosts monthly meetings to touch base with other individuals and groups in the area, which is scheduled to take place today. Instead, the organization will host the meeting over a conference call.
“We have just a conference call (today) instead of our regular meeting,” Jarman said. “Cathy Moffett, an infectious disease specialist, is going to call on and give some information.”
The Friendship Fairmont room will also be closed until further notice according to a statement from Milan Puskar Health Right, which operates the peer recovery center. The closure aims to promote social distancing.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Milan Puskar Health Right is suspending drop-in services at Friendship Fairmont to limit person-to-person contact within the community,” the statement says. “By ensuring social distancing, it is a way to contain the virus to avoid spreading between volunteers, staff, families and within the Fairmont community in our space.”
Tennant said she believes the situation surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus will eventually settle down, but until then, everyone should be aware of resources, such as the 211 service provided by the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties.
“Everything is going to get crazy before it gets good,” Tennant said. “Anyone needs to call 2-1-1 if they need emergency assistance. They’ve got to use that 211 number, that will help with anything that is going on.”
