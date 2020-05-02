North central counties included among state’s coronavirus “hot spots” as economy reopens

CHARLESTON — As West Virginia businesses attempt to emerge from an economic coma induced in response to the coronavirus pandemic, three North Central counties remain on the state’s hot spot list of regions most affected by COVID-19.
Gov. Jim Justice said Harrison, Marion, and Monongalia counties will remains hot spots along with several counties that share a border with one of the surrounding states. All bordering states have higher positive infection rates for coronavirus than West Virginia.
Justice said he was aware of “hot spot counties and their bordering outside-the-state neighbors” and said more guidance regarding reopening businesses in the hot spot counties will be provided this weekend.
In addition to Harrison, Marion, and Monongalia, other counties on the state’s current hot spot list include Kanawha, Jackson, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Cabell, Ohio, Wayne and Wood.
Justice began his press briefing noting five more state residents have died of coronavirus-related illness, bringing the death toll total to 47.
“In one swoop, we’ve gone up 10 percent in our deaths,” he said.
On Monday, the second phase of West Virginia’s reopening of its economy begins when service industry workers are permitted to resume work. These industries include barber shops, hair salons, food service with takeout and outdoor dining, small businesses with less than 10 employees and worship services.
“Everything is trending in a way that tells us we can progress with going back and reopening West Virginia,” Justice said.
State residents need to get back to work before bad things start happening, according to the governor.
“We got to go back to work. If we don’t, we know the suicide rate will go through the roof, we know the drug overdose rate will go through the roof, we know absolutely that we’ll lose lots and lots and lots of people in that way, if not others,” Justice said.
“We know if we were to slip into a depression in this country, you know, we’d get into food crises and then, beyond that, who knows what could happen? Neighbor against neighbor,” Justice said.
Justice also lamented the state of West Virginia’s budget, calling the figures “terrible,” but continued to contend the “federal government is going to allow us to back fill revenue.”
“We do not have that assurance yet, but we’re working it,” Justice said.
Justice said West Virginia’s expected revenue is “year-to-date $205.6 million under water.” He said part of that deficit will be offset with the arrival of state income tax collection funds this summer, the filing date of which has been delayed from April 15 to July 15.
“Remember, I’m the business guy and this is right in my wheelhouse,” Justice said.
Monday will also see Justice’s stay-home order replaced by a less-restrictive “Safer at Home” theme. The governor’s new recommendation asks West Virginians to use their own judgment when leaving home for unnecessary purposes.
“We want the sun to shine and the temperatures to go up and that is supposedly going to help us with this virus,” Justice said.
