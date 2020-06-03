'Not just theater majors will be impacted'

FAIRMONT — As an associate professor of music at Fairmont State University, Daniel Eichenbaum said he is especially devastated by the discontinuation of the music and theater majors at the school.
He said this devastation is not exclusively on his behalf, but on that of the students who wanted nothing but to be a part of the program at the school, and partake in its performances and learning opportunities.
“I see the sadness, the devastation we have,” Eichenbaum said. “I can tell you about a student who Fairmont State was their number one choice, they applied nowhere else, they were really excited to be coming to Fairmont State, and suddenly, here we are less than three months from the start of the fall semester and the major doesn’t exist anymore.”
The Fairmont State Board of Governors voted to discontinue the music and theatre majors at its regular May meeting, which was met with not only sadness from the community, but action. The board said the program costs $917,042 to operate each year and had been running at a loss for 10 years.
A group of alumni, faculty, staff and community members put together a Facebook page to fight for the arts that has now evolved into an organization collecting petitions to work with the school to bring these programs back.
“We really just want to focus on opening up a dialogue and communication, because we have questions about the process,” said Celi Oliveto, a member of Falcons Fighting for the Arts’ rapid response team, and theater director at North Marion High. “We know the board is made up of really intelligent, hard working people that support the school, and the community, so we just want to open up a dialogue with them to let them know how valued these programs are to the community.”
According to Oliveto, the official petition has nearly 1,800 signatures, and the group is planning to submit it to the Board of Governors to demonstrate the passion for the music and theater programs at the university.
“We understand they’re doing their jobs and they have the best interests of the university at heart,” Oliveto said. “But we just really want to express the value of these programs, and that we know they’re very expensive.”
According to Eichenbaum, the decision to discontinue the programs comes after multiple evaluations of the department, seeing low enrollment and high costs for the past several years.
“The department had been writing annual reports,” Eichenbaum said. “In 2020, a program review was written for music and theater, and it was first brought up for discussion in the February Board of Governor’s meeting.”
Eichenbaum said that one goal of the petition is to see the information that led to this decision, in order to try to work out a plan to keep music and theater majors at the school.
“When the university said the programs were too expensive, we don’t know what the numbers are and how these numbers are calculated,” Eichenbaum said. “This is in terms of ‘What is the program cost that they calculated, and how did they calculate that?’ And that is something we would like to have clarified.”
While Dixie Yann, president of the Board of Governors, could not be reached, Fairmont State responded to people’s concerns via a Facebook post, detailing what they deemed the facts and myths of the decision to discontinue the academic programs, as well as information that led to the decision itself. Despite the board’s decision to discontinue these academic programs at the university, the board also voted to expand on its community performance offerings, including those of the Academy for the Arts.
According to the post, the members of the Board of Governors are saddened by the decision, and the university is working on a plan to integrate more community members into public arts opportunities. The post also says students currently in the program will still be able to graduate with their degrees, and faculty and staff positions will continue to be funded.
Oliveto said she understands the difficult decision the board had to make, but she hopes to relay to the members that the cost of the music and theater majors is worth it for the opportunities they provide to the community.
“The net benefit to the community definitely justifies the cost,” Oliveto said. “We would like to work towards a sustainable financial model to keep these programs around for a really long time.”
Eichenbaum also said that working with the board to find a cost-effective way to keep the program around is one of the first missions of the petition.
“We are unhappy with their decision to end the program, and we think it’s going to be problematic for the region,” Eichenbaum said. “We would like to work with them to find a way to keep the performing arts at Fairmont State, and do it in a collaborative process that is open and transparent, so we can all have a discussion about it.”
An alumna of Fairmont State’s theater program, Oliveto said it gave her a great basis on which to build her career. She said there are so many aspects of planning and executing a production even on the high school level where she teaches, and without a small, local college program to offer the opportunity to learn these aspects, there will be fewer people to work in the field in the future.
“I knew I wanted to be a high school theater teacher, so I needed to know how to build a set, hang lights, manage front of house,” Oliveto said. “You get so much experience and if there’s not a student to do that, you’re going to have to pay someone to do those tasks that make the production happen, or they’re going to have to ask for volunteers.”
Oliveto also remembers a classmate who was not in the theater major, but who took part in classes anyway, due to an appreciation for the art. She said this alone demonstrates what the community will be losing.
“When I was in the program, we had a biology student who was pre-med, and she was very involved,” Oliveto said. “They have so many different types of majors that do performances and play music. It’s not just going to be the theater majors that are impacted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.