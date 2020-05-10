FAIRMONT — The day Palatine Park’s summer event schedule went to print, several changes were in progress in terms of date and time.
According to Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli, most of the events that had been scheduled for this summer at the park are still going to happen, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced some changes as to how and when they will go on.
“We’re kind of trying to wait in a little bit of a holding period here, probably for another two to three weeks, to try to determine what we can and can’t do,” Cinalli said. “At this point, we have been able to get everything bumped back to about a month from now. June 6 is out first weekend now; we actually have a movie night kick-off.”
Early summer events have been put in question and in delay because of the pandemic, but with quarantine restrictions being loosened at this time, many coming in the next months are still planned to happen. According to Cinalli, even if certain guidelines still need to be followed throughout the summer, he has found potential ways to still encourage social distancing at Palatine events.
“If we can’t hold events as we normally would, where people perform on stage and people sit in the grass, we do have a plan to turn the park into a drive-in,” Cinalli said. “Based on the governor’s advice on that, it appears that we can certainly do so in the parking lot of Palatine.”
The constant changes to pandemic guidelines in West Virginia have caused other groups to consider their plans for events as well. Shirley Bragg, a member of the Paw Paw Fair Association Board of Directors, said the group will be meeting May 17, to talk about the annual summer fair near Rivesville, and if and when it will be held.
“We’re just waiting to see what the governor says,” Bragg said. “We’re not sure what we’re going to be able to do as of yet.”
With summer rolling in after nearly two months of quarantine, Cinalli said he believes these events will be more welcomed than ever, because of the loss of activity people have been having since the start of the pandemic. He said, however, that safety is still key in getting these events pulled off.
“We do feel that it will be important that as long as we can safely, we start doing these events,” Cinalli said. “People have been bound up in their homes for so long, we want to give them some events. We do think it’s important to pull off as many of these as we can, as long as we can do it safely.”
Cinalli also said that recurring events like the Tomato Festival, fishing tournaments and the Johnnie Johnson Blues Festival are once again tentatively scheduled to take place at the park this summer. He said annual events like the Three Rivers Fest, the Fourth of July and movie nights are always big draws for the park, and he is looking forward to getting things started outdoors.
“I think movie nights will be big,” Cinalli said. “The Three Rivers Festival, that’s always a big event, whether we have to push that back or not.”
For more information on Palatine Park’s events schedule for this summer, visit its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.