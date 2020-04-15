Palatine Park to host drive-thru food distribution Thursday

FAIRMONT — Connecting Link Inc. normally helps people who need emergency resources, but throughout the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, those emergency resources have become available in different ways.
Jone Webb, executive director of Connecting Link, said the organization is aiding clients via appointment only, but has seen a decrease in traffic since West Virginia went into widespread quarantine.
“We have not been seeing many people, due to the fact that major utility companies have put on hold turning people off for non-payment,” Webb said. “We encourage individuals to keep paying on those bills because hopefully when this is over and people try to get back to normal, it’s going to be impossible to come up with enough funds to handle those utility bills.”
The Connecting Link is still working to provide aid to those in need despite the requests for power bill assistance having decreased. On Thursday, the Connecting Link is hosting the Mountaineer Food Bank at Palatine Park, where people in need can pick up food to keep them and their families fed for the coming weeks.
“I feel like everybody is worried about food sources, especially now,” Webb said. “Maybe you’re down to one salary and I know people are trying to get their unemployment, but that has been difficult. So it’s very important right now to have food.”
The food bank will open at Palatine Park on Thursday beginning at 11 a.m., and run until 1 p.m., or until the supply runs out. According to Emily Brown, executive assistant for the Connecting Link, the workers and volunteers for the event will be following strict safety measures to ensure sanitary conditions are maintained throughout the giveaway.
“With everything going on, they have very strict guidelines for us to go by,” Brown said. “We will bag it in a drive thru only — no walkers will be permitted— and they are having us adhere to a pretty strict one household per vehicle.”
The Connecting Link previously hosted the Mountaineer Food Bank in March at the YWCA in Pleasant Valley, and Brown said that the turnout was large. There is always a line of people waiting to get food, so the bank comes prepared with as much stock as possible.
“It went very well,” Brown said. “It was around 250 or 260 families, so that is kind of our average and what we kind of base it on. We’e had as many as 300 or 400, it all depends on what is going on. It’s possible we’ll have more.”
Brown also said that while she is not sure what kind of foods will be provided in each box given out, most of it will be frozen so that it can last for as long as possible through the pandemic.
“The stuff at this one will be able to last longer because it’s all frozen,” Brown said. “There is always some kind of protein, there is always some kind of produce.”
Webb reiterated the importance of supplying food to people at this time, because of how many are going through uncertainty right now. She said even when things do return to normal as the pandemic winds down, people will likely still be in an uncertain state, and will still need a reliable food source.
“It’s very important right now to get food into those people’s hands,” Webb said. “It’s going to be rough when this all kind of gets back to normal.”
