FAIRMONT — Melva Hess thought her 100th birthday would be the last big birthday she would have for a while.
Born on Mother’s Day in 1918, the Fairmont resident turned 102 on Tuesday. When she saw the efforts people went through for her birthday this year, she said she was surprised beyond expectation.
“When I turned 100 I was celebrating and I thought, ‘This is it,’” Hess said. “It’s so nice to see everybody.”
Hess watched as more than 50 cars filled with friends and family drove by her house Tuesday — many adorned with “Happy birthday” decorations and wishes — led by a police escort and ending with a fire truck flashing its lights.
Hess’ friends from her church and the Hospital Volunteer Association helped to organize the birthday parade, as a way to show their love while adhering to the guidelines of social distancing of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re celebrating her 102nd birthday so we’re excited about that,” said Brad Bennett, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, which Hess attends. “She has been an active part of the church for many many years; just a wonderful lady who really blesses our heart.”
Hess’ friends met in a parking lot on Locust Avenue to line up for the birthday parade. Many of her friends who participated talked about their relationship with Hess, including several from a cancer support group she has been a part of.
“She is very inspirational,” said Stella Hawk, one of the founders of the Sharing and Caring support group. “She has been an inspiration to me because she beat cancer twice.”
Bennett also said Hess’ accomplishments in the community allowed her to touch many lives, which was evident by the number of people who took part in the parade.
“She was Volunteer of the Year a few years ago,” Bennett said. “She was a professor at Fairmont State; she has done a lot. She’s an amazing woman.”
Having known her for years, Hawk said Hess has always been a caring and friendly presence, and she was happy to be able to give her a birthday surprise.
“She’s the most elegant, caring lady I think I have ever met,” Hawk said. “She’s always got that contagious smile, she is just so caring and lovely.”
While the birthday celebration took on a different form than in years past, Hess said she was touched by the people who took part in it. She also hopes she will be able to celebrate in person next year.
“Hopefully next year it will be different,” Hess said.
