FAIRMONT — George Floyd’s death weighed heavy on the group gathered Thursday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Even before outright addressing the events that have taken place since May 25, the anxious energy of the pastors reflected in the opening prayer, which addressed themes of justice itself.
The pastors came from about 15 Marion County churches to discuss the faith community’s role in the peaceful protests that have risen out of Floyd’s brutal death at the hands of Derek Chauvin, the disgraced former Minneapolis police officer who was captured on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 45 seconds.
“We came here because we wanted to initiate for the community to come together,” said Pastor Mark Staples of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. “We wanted to also bring our brothers together, pastors of this community, to express our experience and racial disparities.”
Staples said members of his church took part in the peaceful protests in Fairmont this past weekend. However, he believes the involvement of the church community could help the movement to be better organized in its mission, and the execution of that mission. The first point to address was the pastors’ collective thoughts on Floyd’s death.
“I’m here, and I hope we’re all here for one purpose, to say what was done last week was wrong,” said Pastor Mike Little of Good Hope Baptist Church of Barrackville. “No matter who, we have to call it, murder is murder.”
This meeting brought together pastors of different racial backgrounds, who all agree that the movement for change was justified. Where they differed from others was on the method of protest, which they believed needed guidance from members of the faith community.
“We as spiritual-minded people have to step to the forefront,” Little said. “I’m not looking to our president, I’m not looking to our Congress, I’m not looking to our Senate. I’m looking to us.”
Several of the pastors in attendance shared their thoughts on the protests from last weekend, and the drive behind the movement that the demonstrators were expressing. Pastor Regina Riley, of Agape Life Ministries, of Fairmont, believes it was an expression of frustration stemming from multiple issues that spilled over with Floyd’s death.
“A lot of those kids, they were bringing pain not just from this,” Riley said. “We need to know what it is that they think, what it is that are their experiences.”
Riley believes the pastors could be a guiding voice for the young people who started the protest movement, and could help them put their frustrations into words and actions.
“They want to see some type of change as far as the relationship between police and the community,” Riley said. “We’ve got to give them some direction.”
After the pastors shared their thoughts, several of the protesters joined the meeting to formulate an action plan. What they came up with is known as Justice with Peace-Standing Together, which will take to the streets Sunday afternoon for another peaceful protest.
“Our goal here is for unity,” said Demetrius Mitchell, of Fairmont, a community leader of the weekend’s protests. “We want everybody to come together and be united as one. We don’t care about race, gender; we want everyone to know we stand for peace, we stand for unity and we stand for stopping injustice and hate.”
Mitchell said he believes the cause for change could be aided with the collaboration with the Pastoral Alliance, through not only their guidance, but their position within their communities.
“Our first couple of protests were unorganized and in their infancy,” Mitchell said. “Now we’re really coming together and we’re organizing and we’re strategizing and having the main image to be that we are all about peace.
“The religious leaders are very important people in our community, and for them to support us and to back us, that is really going to give us the edge and the drive to continue doing what we do.”
Mitchell said that after just one meeting, the pastors helped the protesters to put their goals into plans for action, and with their help, he hopes to make a change in the Fairmont community through peaceful demonstration.
“We are not going to slander any names, we are not going to slander the police department,” Mitchell said. “We want the police department to stand with us as well. We know all cops aren’t bad, but we do want the bad ones to be put to justice and we want the good ones to continue doing what they’re doing.”
The Justice with Peace-Standing Together protest will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, beginning at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and is open to anyone who would like to join.
