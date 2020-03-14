Plan for new hospital welcomed by local leaders

FAIRMONT — News that WVU Medicine plans to construct a new 100-bed hospital in Fairmont was well-received by local officials who attened Gov. Jim Justice’s press conference.
Among those present were state legislators who urged Justice to find a way to keep health care in Marion County, after Fairmont Regional Medical Center announced Feb. 18 it would close.
“This is something that is a need,” said Del. Linda Longstreth, (D-50). “This plan, I think, is the best that we could ever expect. Expanding up here and going into an emergency room and extra beds, and hopefully the patients will be served very well being up here.”
In February, when the FRMC closure was announced, lawmakers voiced concern about the dangers of that not having a community hospital would pose in the event of a mass disaster or, for example, a pandemic.
“This is the best news we could have ever expected,” said Del. Mike Caputo, (D-50). “The worst news is what happened in Wheeling where they shut down and they had no hospital. We’ve got a good plan here that, hopefully, is going to provide continuity and care here in Marion County. Without it, people will die.”
WVU Medicine announced plans to construct a 100-bed hospital along the Gateway Connector, which will serve Marion County. While Fairmont Regional has been a community hospital in some form for more than 100 years, its age made it difficult for renovations to be enough to fix it.
“The hospital was in danger for a lot of years even before Alecto got it,” said Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D-13). “It was just too hard to renovate it... You needed a transition period like this to work.”
Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, also said that Fairmont Regional’s employee layoffs in September made it clear that Fairmont needed a solution, and she is glad WVU Medicine made Friday’s announcement.
“I think they are wonderful things for the county,” Shaw said. “We’ve been waiting for something like this since early September.”
Del. Michael Angelucci, (D-50), also sits on the board for the Marion County Rescue Squad, and said the department has been working on plans to provide services to residents in need during the transition period.
“From an EMS standpoint, we have contingency plans in place,” Angelucci said. “So during the 30-day shutdown, we will have additional crews, additional ambulances being used. We’ve had partnerships with other agencies throughout the region to ensure that the offering of EMS services will be streamlined.”
Guests at the press conference also had concerns about the current employees of Fairmont Regional. Longstreth said she believes many will find employment with WVU Medicine.
“I also believe that a lot of the employees will be able to transition here,” Longstreth said. “They may go to Morgantown or Clarksburg, but I think eventually they’re going to transition back here.”
Mon Health System also filed a Certificate of Need earlier this week to build a hospital in the White Hall area, which the delegates also believe will be good for the people of Marion County.
“I think competition is good,” Longstreth said. “If you have more hospitals, you have Mon General, you have WVU here, that’s even better for the patients.”
Caputo said he was glad to work with all parties involved in bringing WVU Medicine to Fairmont, and said it would not have been possible without the urging of the people of Marion County.
“I’m so proud of the Marion County delegation,” Caputo said. “We jumped on this early, we met with Alecto, we’ve been meeting with the Governor constantly, we’ve had meetings with the Chamber of Commerce, community people, and I think that was very helpful in pushing the governor into being so aggressive and making this happen.”
Shaw said that the expansion of health care in Fairmont could be even better than it was when Fairmont Regional was at its peak. With more providers, she expects residents will be able to find the health care they need, still in a place close to home.
“The great thing is with Mon Health in the area and WVU in the area, there’s a lot of service providers,” Shaw said. “There are a lot of service providers, and there’s a lot of services being offered and will be offered. So the residents of Marion County will have everything at their fingertips.”
