Plan, not panic needed over coronavirus

FAIRMONT — Gov. Jim Justice held a conference Thursday to give updates on the state’s response to COVID-19 coronavirus.
He announced the launchof coronavirus.wv.gov, a website that will aggregate all the information available on the disease in West Virginia, and provide links to federal health websites such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Resources for all information to be in one place.
“We’re one of three states, Maine, Iowa and West Virginia, that don’t have a case, but that doesn’t mean it’s not coming,” Justice said in the conference. “I put all the powers to be on a state of real preparedness, and they have worked night and day, so they’re ready for anything that could happen. We have to follow the leads of what our medical professionals are telling us.”
While there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia, the risk it presents to individuals is affecting every level of the state.
Both Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community and Technical College have suspended face-to-face classes in light of coronavirus risks. Fairmont State will resume classes on March 20 at the earliest, and Pierpont students will hold classes online beginning March 16 until further notice.
The Marion County School system is also advising parents and guardians of students to be aware of their health, and are prepared to call off school if the risk of contraction is too great.
The Marion County Health Department is in constant communication with state and federal health organizations, and is following protocols set forth by the DHHR and CDC.
“We have certain criteria that we need to follow,” said Sandra Hassenpflug, director of nursing at the Marion County Health Department. “There’s the high-risk geographic areas that have the travel health notice, which are China, Iran, South Korea, Italy and Japan, so any time we get a resident who is coming back from those countries or from California or Washington state, CDC is notifying the state. We’re asking them to self-quarantine for 14 days.”
Hassenpflug also said the Health Department is just one piece of the necessary response plan for coronavirus, which is being coordinated through multiple state organizations.
“For preparedness, the Marion County Health Department is actively working with the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Department of Health and Human Resources, as well as the Marion County Office of Emergency Management to prepare for a coordinated response,” she said in an email.
Testing is available for suspected cases of coronavirus at Mon Health Systems and WVU Medicine, but Hassenpflug said to contact the Health Department first for any suspected cases. She said symptoms of coronavirus can range from “no symptoms to death,” and take up to 14 days to manifest, but warning signs are a runny nose, fever and cough. She advised that people should just be aware of their personal health at this time, because the disease spreads through exposure.
“I would limit contact, try and stay six feet away from people and avoid people who are sick,” Hassenpflug said. “If you’re sick stay home, don’t go around someone else who is sick. If you can limit travel right now, stay home, don’t travel. Protect yourself.”
According to Hassenpflug, the coronavirus is so contagious because its particular strain is one unfamiliar to the human immune system. It is dangerous because there is no vaccine or cure for the virus at the moment.
“It’s a novel virus, no one has been exposed to this,” Hassenpflug said. “It’s a new strain, and no one has immunity to it at this point, so if you’re exposed to it, you don’t have any immunity to it. It has not been around before, this is something new.”
Hassenpflug said maintaining cleanliness and staying germ-free is one way to avoid contracting the virus on a daily basis, but people should also be conscious if they are traveling to other states or especially internationally.
“One of the recommendations they’re making is good environmental cleanings, not only social distancing but cleaning the things you’re touching every day to keep yourself safe,” Hassenpflug said. “I would believe it’s very possible that you can contract that by touching an object and then touching your eyes, nose, throat.”
Across the nation, stores have been running out of products such as soap and hand sanitizer. Locally, the Price Cutter market on Fairmont Avenue is experiencing this phenomenon.
“We’re selling out of it too,” said Brandon Utpon, Price Cutter store manager. “Within the last week we have been out. It’s really hand sanitizer we’re running out of. But we have hand soap still.”
Upton said the next shipment of hand sanitizer won’t be in until at least next Wednesday, but seeing the shortage across the country, it could be longer. However, the good news is the store still has toilet paper.
“Right now the state can’t get any of it until the 20th at least,” Upton said. “We are loaded up with toilet paper.”
While the coronavirus is highly contagious, Hassenpflug said the virus poses the largest threat to the elderly and those who have preexisting conditions.
“There’s a lot of people who are scared right now,” Hassenpflug said. “We don’t need to panic, we just need to plan and prepare... the better that we prepare, the better off we’re going to be.”
Hassenpflug also said that because the virus needs to be passed from person to person to survive and spread, people should just focus on exercising good hygiene habits, while adding some extra steps like avoiding crowds and exposure for the foreseeable future.
“There’s a lot that we don’t know since it’s a new virus,” Hassenpflug said. “But I would treat it as any other virus at this point.”
For more information on the COVID-19 virus, visit coronavirus.wv.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.