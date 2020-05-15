Planned children's museum waiting on nonprofit status

FAIRMONT — With plans to create a children’s museum in Marion County shaping up, the Marion County Family Resource Network is waiting to get the organization certified as a nonprofit.
Frank Jarman, executive director of the Marion County Family Resource Network, said that once the museum’s organizational group is officially a 501(c)3 nonprofit, it will lead to further developments.
“Once we get that in our hands, the ball will really then get materializing and rolling,” Jarman said. “We have assembled a board of directors, and we are working with a designer and folks from NorthStar.”
Plans to create a hands-on children’s museum that showcases science, technology, the arts, engineering and math in the area came about nearly a year ago, when Jarman began floating the idea to the community. He said from there, he and the FRN began making plans and raising money to bring the idea to life.
Having worked with NorthStar, which is a development organization specializing in museum creation, Jarman said the museum has found options for a location in Fairmont at Veteran’s Square, and has recruited members to create a board of directors.
“The next year will just be preparations hopefully,” Jarman said. “If my timeline gets to work, in six months we can have enough done, we could invite potential sponsors, the county commission, board of education to come in and look and see.”
Jarman also said he has applied for grants to get the museum off the ground, but without the status of a 501(c)3, there are some grants he does not qualify for until he has nonprofit status.
“The nonprofit status, it opens up the doors for a lot of other grants,” Jarman said.
Jarman said he believes the certification as a nonprofit will come back positive soon, and in the interim, he is looking for individuals to help make plans and organize for the coming of the museum.
“It should be here in the next week or two,” Jarman said. “We are looking for people who would like to be on our regular board and help us with some planning at this point.”
Leading up to this point, Jarman said previously he had applied to Toyota for grant funds to get the museum off the ground.
“We wrote a grant to Toyota, who has money for STEAM projects,” Jarman said, in November. “Since they’re located in West Virginia, we’re in their area. We asked for $200,000; we’re going to be asking the county commission, the city of Fairmont, the state for other monies.”
In February, before the stay-home order and COVID-19 hit the U.S., Jarman had been connecting with local organizations and businesses to host fundraising events for the museum. On such event was held at The Rambling Root on Fairmont Avenue.
Jarman said community help and support is a crucial ingredient to establishing a children’s museum, as well as its further success upon its implementation in Fairmont. Jarman said Rambling Root owner DJ Cassel approached him and the FRN with the idea for the fundraiser.
For more info on the FRN and planned children’s museum, email the nonprofit at marioncountyfrn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.