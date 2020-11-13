MORGANTOWN — Robert Martin’s grandson, Jayden Martin, was born premature.
Because of his early arrival, some of his development has been slow, and at 6 years old, Jayden Martin needs a little more help than other kids his age.
“He was born a pound and 13 ounces,” Robert Martin said. “He was delivered at 27 weeks... Things started happening when he was 5 years old that should have happened when he was 4, but they didn’t.”
On Thursday, Jayden Martin mounted a specially made bike and rode around the Mountaineer Mall with the help of his grandfather. The Fairmont natives had received the bike through Playworks, a child and adult physical therapy center, which was collaborating with the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based charity Variety, to provide specially made bicycles to kids with special needs.
Charlie LaVallee, CEO of Variety, the Children’s Charity, said the organization helps provide kids with special needs with the tools they need to participate in activities that regularly-developing children are able to do. The partnership with Playworks allows the nonprofit to find the people in need to get the tools to.
“Variety, based out of Pittsburgh, is committed to impacting kids with disabilities and giving them life-changing equipment,” LaVallee said. “Playworks here in Morgantown — they’re in 12 counties in West Virginia — they have been a catalyst for what we have done with over 400 pieces of equipment in West Virginia worth $625,000. It never happens without Playworks.”
According to LaVallee, who calls himself the “Chief Excitement Officer” of Variety, the maximum income for a family to receive a free bike from the nonprofit is purposefully set at a high value so as many kids as possible can receive a handicap bike. He said because many families can struggle in raising their kids, let alone one with special needs, he wants to help them without it having to be a financial concern.
“The income guidelines for people to get a handle on that, it’s a sliding scale, but it’s $131,000 a year for a family of four,” LaVallee said. “If you are raising a child with disabilities, we want them to ride a bike with everyone else. We want them to have those moments.”
Seven families were set to receive bikes from the organizations Thursday, and as they came in to pick them up, LaVallee and Mike Lentz, owner of Playworks and physical therapist, helped show the child and their guardians how to properly use the bikes. The information LaVallee and Lentz relayed to the families was important to not only the safety of the rider, but also to ensure the proper measures were in place to best suit the child’s needs.
“I’m going to make sure everything fits, I’ll make sure Mom and Dad know all the safety features. We’re going to go for a ride to make sure it works, then we’re going to help them put it in the car,” Lentz said.
Ben Dressman, a 9-year-old from Morgantown, was the first to arrive at the mall to pick up a bike. His parents, Jessica and Kyle Dressman, both said they were thankful for the opportunity, because their son, who has been diagnosed with a form of autism, enjoys riding a specially made bike when he attends sessions at Playworks.
“We were really excited that we qualified for it because Ben is scared to ride a two-wheeled bike,” Jessica Dressman said. “He rides it every week here, so it was really nice that we were able to get one just like it for him at home.”
Lentz said he sent applications out to parents weeks ago so they could apply to receive a free bike Thursday. He said he wanted as many families to apply for a bike as possible, because the cost of buying one on their own could be crippling financially.
“That’s a $2,000 bike,” Lentz said. “No matter how much money you make, it’s hard to cut a check for a $2,000 bike — that’s a lot. For a lot of people we see, it’s not a reality.”
When filling out the application, a parent or guardian could make special requests for what they wanted in a bike, in order to fit their child’s physical needs, as well as their personal tastes, Lentz said. This way, they could ride through the neighborhood on a bike of their favorite color.
“They are for leisure so the kids can ride bikes like typically-developed kids,” Lentz said. “That’s the beauty of custom fitting them all is every kid gets to pick their color, every kid gets exactly what they need.”
Kyle and Jessica Dressman watched as Ben rode around the mall, and staff members of Playworks cheered him on as he rounded the storefront. On the verge of tears, Jessica said she was happy to see him have so much fun riding, after spending years at Playworks developing his speech and physical coordination.
“When Ben first started coming here, he had a really hard time talking,” Jessica Dressman said. “He has been coming here for three years, so now it’s like you can hear every word and it’s annunciated very well.”
Kyle Dressman said he was looking forward to seeing Ben ride the bike at home and get to experience childhood activities in a safe and accessible way.
“He’s really enjoying just riding around the mall here,” Kyle Dressman said. “Really, I just can’t wait to get him out in the woods and maybe on the road, hopefully.”
LaVallee said this is the goal of Variety, to make it possible for all kids to take part in physical activities. Finding ways to adapt disabilities into abilities is the name of the game, he said.
“When you look at disabilities, inclusion is the big thing,” LaVallee said. “Parents want their kid to be able to ride with their siblings. We can’t act like that’s not important.”
LaVallee said he is organizing another bike giveaway at Playworks for some time in December, in order to help provide more families with a free gift around Christmas.
“We’re trying to reach every eligible child with an adaptive bike, an adaptive stroller or communication device,” LaVallee said. “It’s therapy and inclusion and fun, so it’s really multiple levels.”
Seeing his 6-year-old grandson ride around the Mountaineer Mall on his new bike Thursday was something Robert Martin said he thought he’d never see. He said he is looking forward to seeing him use it at home as well.
“It’s something different,” Robert Martin said. “I just never thought I would get him one of these.”
