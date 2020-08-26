Pleasant Valley expects to select new city clerk tonight

PLEASANT VALLEY — Newly-elected Mayor Emily Haddix and the newest incarnation of city council will seek to fill the vacant city clerk position on Wednesday at 6 p.m. when four candidates are evaluated during an executive session.
The vacancy was created last month when the former city clerk, Pam Foster, resigned in protest of Haddix’s election.
“I can’t work with Emily and I can’t work with Erin Henderson, who also won a seat,” said Foster at the time of her resignation.
Foster’s office assistant, Joyce Biddle, also resigned at that time, citing the same reason. Both resignations were effective immediately.
Pleasant Valley has been without a city clerk since late July.
Haddix defeated longtime mayor Barbara Metcalfe by a count of 217-156 to earn the mayoral job. Henderson bested write-in candidate Dylan Yanero by a margin of 227-66.
Interviews with four prospective city clerk candidates were held last week. Haddix was joined by council members Ed Aberegg and Mike Walls to interview the candidates.
Haddix said she expects council to make a decision on a new city clerk during the Wednesday meeting. The office assistant slot will remain vacant for the time being.
“I hope we can come to an agreement and have a city clerk named on Wednesday. We have four really good candidates that we’re going back-and-forth on, so I know any of them will be perfect for it,” Haddix said. “We need to get someone in here who’s solid, who wants to be here for the long-term.”
The Pleasant Valley City Council is now comprised of three new members and four holdover members from the previous council.
New members are Haddix, Aberegg, and Henderson. Members who were also part of the previous council include Walls, Chuck Ledsome, Chip Phillips and Gary Timms.
Haddix, who resigned her council position last spring in order to challenge Metcalfe, admitted her new role as mayor has been an adjustment for her. She said with the sudden departure of the former city clerk and office assistant, she’s been tackling those roles herself for the past three weeks.
“Initially, it felt very overwhelming. It’s been a learning curve, for sure. But in the long run, I honestly feel it’s helped me more than anything because now I have a feel for how the office runs and the things that need to be done day-to-day,” Haddix said. “But I feel like I’ll be able to be a more hands-on mayor and assist the city clerk properly when we hire one.”
Haddix had been publicly critical of the previous administration while on council and later during her election campaign. She ran on a platform to fix Pleasant Valley’s roads, potholes, and drainage issues and promised a comprehensive plan to address each item.
Coming off a highly-charged, social media-driven campaign, Haddix said she feels there is “a little bit of resistance” from other council members after defeating a longtime mayor, but “it’s nothing we can’t work on together as long as everyone stays open-minded.”
“Everything we do here should be strictly about how we can benefit the residents and how we can run the city in the most efficient way possible,” Haddix said. “We need to work really hard together to make any growing pains and problems of meshing together go away quickly for the residents’ sake. As seven adults, we need to pull it together and move forward in a positive way.”
For council member Henderson, it is her first foray into elected government. Henderson had run for Pleasant Valley council in the past, but did not win.
“I’m loving it so far. I like the challenge of it and it’s going pretty well,” said Henderson. “We’re still getting our feet wet and trying to move forward the best we can.”
Henderson’s day job prevented her from being part of the city clerk candidates’ interview process to date, she said, but she has reviewed each candidate’s credentials and is eager to learn more about them on Wednesday.
“I know we’ll be discussing them during the meeting. I believe each of the candidates have something that can really help us out,” she said.
The other city council newcomer, Aberegg, also has never held elected office before now. He has said his term on council will be “one and done.”
Aberegg said his projects of interest include addressing flooding issues and improving Pleasant Valley roads.
