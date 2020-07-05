FAIRMONT — Twelve-year-old Cooper Korsh, a rising seventh-grade student at Fairview Middle School, is a self-described history buff whose wish this Independence Day was to learn more about his country’s founding.
His parents, Paul and Mindy Korsh of Farmington, were more than happy to accommodate their son’s patriotic request, so the family found itself at Prickett’s Fort State Park braving 90-plus-degree morning temperatures on Independence Day.
Cooper didn’t seem to mind.
“I love history and I wanted to hear them read the Declaration of Independence, go through the fort, and see what life was like back when we became a country,” said Cooper. “If you forget history, it repeats.”
The Korsh Family and a small crowd of other visitors gathered outside the main gate at Prickett’s Fort Saturday to observe the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence at noon.
Ian Vandergrift is a blacksmith apprentice at Prickett’s Fort who was given the responsibility of reading the Declaration of Independence at the fort’s commemoration this year. Vandergrift is a 2020 graduate of East Fairmont High School who will attend Fairmont State University this fall.
“It’s tradition to read the declaration at noon every year on the Fourth of July,” said Vandergrift, who left his blacksmith shop to read the famous document in front of fort visitors outside the main gate.
“I think it’s very important to remember our history and that goes for any sort of history we have,” Vandergrift said. “Especially with something like the Declaration of Independence, which is the basis of our country. We were founded on principles of non-tyranny and being free people, so reading it is kind of an important responsibility.”
Vandergrift said a male historic interpreter usually reads the declaration during reenactment, as mostly men were literate in the frontier days depicted at Prickett’s Fort.
The original Prickett’s Fort was built in 1774, only a couple years before the colonies declared their independence from Britain.
“It’s really awesome to read from a document that was created around the time period we’re now depicting,” Vandergrift said.
Cathy Reed, who grew up in Rivesville but moved to Texas many years ago, brought her grandchildren, Lyndie and Chris, to hear the Declaration of Independence reading and visit the fort. The Reeds are visiting relatives in the area this week.
“The kids have not been to the fort before, so we wanted to bring them, especially because it was July Fourth and we knew the Declaration of Independence was going to be read,” said Reed.
Reed said she and her grandchildren had taken a tour, listened to the reading, and visited the museum. They were on their way to the amphitheater, where Lyndie and Chris planned to test flutes they bought at the park’s gift shop.
“I wanted my grandbabies to see the importance of this area in terms of our country’s history and how people from the area where I’m from helped win our freedom and independence,” said Reed.
Katie Donnelly, of Morgantown, is an expert spinner and weaver. As an historic interpreter, her skills and those of other interpreters were on full display this holiday weekend.
“You can typically talk to us and ask us questions. We’re the ones who do the research about Prickett’s Fort and the western Virginia frontier during the 1700s. But we’re also skilled craftspeople,” Donnelly said.
After a slow seasonal start because of the coronavirus pandemic, Donnelly said traffic through the fort is steadily gaining momentum.
“The Fourth of July has been one of our busiest days so far this year,” said Donnelly. “More and more people are beginning to turn out.”
Jessica Kittle, who manages the Prickett’s Fort State Park visitors center, said visitor numbers are on the uptick.
“We’ve been busy this Fourth of July, very steady throughout these past few days. There seems to be lots of interest in visiting the fort these days,” Kittle said.
Like most other businesses, Prickett’s Fort State Park was forced to close temporarily in March in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Kittle said the coronavirus pandemic forced revisions to the fort’s normal operating procedure.
In years past, Prickett’s Fort visitors were able to walk the interior of the fort at their leisure, stopping to chat with artisans and reenactors. This ability to wander around within the fort’s walls became another coronavirus casualty.
Today, there are 10-person-maximum guided tours of Prickett’s Fort and the Job Prickett House every half hour, beginning at 10 a.m. each day. A guided tour takes about 30 minutes.
“We’re running things a little bit differently because of the pandemic, trying to social distance and keep everyone safe,” said Kittle.
The fort is a reconstruction of the original Prickett’s Fort of colonial times, which served as a place of refuge. It commemorates life on the Virginia frontier in the late 18th Century.
All aspects of Prickett’s Fort State Park have now reopened from the COVID-19 lockdown, including picnic areas, boat launch facilities, biking, jogging, and hiking trails.
Prickett’s Fort is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturdays. It is open on Sundays from noon-4 p.m.
