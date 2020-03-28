FAIRMONT — Medical professionals have been emphasizing the importance of good hygiene habits since the outbreak of coronavirus because there are recommended ways to stay clean at this time.
Sandy Hassenpflug, director of nursing at the Marion County Health Department, said keeping your hands clean is one of the most important measures one can take at all times, and using soap and water is the best method to accomplish that.
“Washing is better because you’re able to use friction and get the germs off there,” Hassenpflug said. “You’re using soap which is obviously going to kill germs and bacteria and viruses.”
According to Hassenpflug, hand sanitizer on its own is somewhat effective as well but does not get the same amount of friction and washing away that soap and water can accomplish. She said the water should be warm to hot, and one should wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, or enough time to sing “Happy Birthday” or the alphabet.
“Hot water is preferred to get it off, simply because it’s just the heat and the friction,” she said. “You’ can sing you ‘ABC’s,’ you can do whatever you need to do to make sure you’re going 20 seconds.”
JoAnna McBee, an EMT at the Marion County Rescue Squad, also said there are correct and incorrect ways to equip and discard rubber gloves and surgical face masks, and demonstrated the right ways at the squad base Friday.
“The purpose of wearing is to make sure that you keep your hands clean,” McBee said. “If you’re cross-contaminating, you’re defeating the purpose of wearing gloves.”
McBee demonstrated by peeling a glove inside out off of one hand, while keeping part on two to three fingers to remove the other glove the same way, before throwing them in the trash.
McBee said that rubber gloves can essentially become just as dirty as hands, and they should be removed and replaced often to avoid cross-contamination of surfaces.
“What we’re mostly seeing with people is they wear the gloves inside... they go through a store and grab the buggy,” she said. “They grab items that they’re looking at, so they’re touching each one of these items, so they’re cross-contaminating each one of these items.
“If you get those items and take them home... you’re also contaminating your home with those items that you have touched with your gloves that have also touched everything else.”
McBee said correct use of surgical masks can help stop one from spreading germs to others through the mouth, and there is a correct way to use them to best avoid spreading germs.
“It’s the white side that goes on the inside usually,” McBee said of surgical masks. “In my opinion, it not only protects me from the patient’s germs and it splattering on to me, but it also protects the patient from my patient that I might spit on to them as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.