FAIRMONT — For 10 minutes, demonstrators lay in the intersection of Adams and Jefferson streets Sunday afternoon chanting.
Shouts of "Black Lives Matter," "I can't breathe" and "Justice for Floyd and justice for us," could be heard through the city's downtown area amid the sound of sirens and traffic. They were protesting the death of George Floyd, of Minneapolis, Minn., who died May 25 after now-fired officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck preventing him from breathing as onlookers pleaded with him to stop.
While the crowd marched for hours, blocking streets and straining their voices, their efforts remained peaceful in the name of protest.
"We came here for a peaceful protest," said Precious Echols of Fairmont. "We're not going around rioting or anything, we all want to be treated equally."
Sunday's march was the continuation of Saturday's demonstration and rally in Fairmont that was organized by Gabrielle Robinson. Although she wasn't the driving force behind Sunday's demonstration, Robinson said she is happy to have sparked a movement in Fairmont.
"I do feel like they're making their point," Robinson said. "They want to keep it going because they feel like they need to make a point, so I feel like that's what they're doing today."
Demonstrators — white and black — joined together and walked from the Marion County Courthouse to the Gateway Connector, then to the Public Safety Building, and finally back to the courthouse. While police officers blocked off roads for the demonstrators, several protesters said they were sprayed with mace on the High Level Bridge, in an altercation with a police officer.
"Even though people were arrested, we remained peaceful," said Tajae Mason of Fairmont. "This is what we are here for; to bring peace to the world."
The demonstrators chanted outside the Public Safety Building for more than an hour before Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine spoke to the crown about his position on Floyd's death.
"I understand why there's a direction of people being upset at the police," Shine said. "I stand with 98 percent of the population that what happened to George Floyd was illegal, inappropriate, there's no reason for it... I don't want it to be a reflection on the professionalism that has been developed in police work in the United States, particularly, a reflection on the police work of our department."
Shine said he tries to instill values into the officers of the Fairmont Police Department that go against racism.
"I think that we have tried hard to make sure that any actions we take are not based on somebody's skin color, or their national origin or their gender or anything like that," Shine said. "I understand that some people have experienced things that would make them feel like our department treated them that way in the past... I want you to understand my belief that there is not a systemic problem of racism within my department."
Protesters listened to Shine as other officers stood around the building, and on the streets directing traffic. Shine said he will not tolerate systematic racism in the Fairmont Police Department.
"I want those officers to understand that racism will not be tolerated within the department," Shine said. "If somebody feels that an action was taken against them because of the racist actions of a police officer, it will be investigated."
Mason said she believes the conversation that took place at the Public Safety Building is one of the goals of the movement, because the people of a community need to speak to police officers to ensure a balanced system of power.
"A lot of it is because we don't have that understanding," Mason said. "We have to come together, the police officers, the civilians, black, white, Asian, we all have to come together, have that conversation and have that common understanding."
Echols, too, said the movement is meant to be a reminder of that power system, and furthermore, to enforce the idea that those who lose their lives need to be given voices.
"When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' we're not saying white lives don't matter, that other lives don't matter," Echols said. "We are just saying that people need to remember that. We have all races here saying Black Lives Matter."
Echols said she is happy the protesters were able to remain peaceful, although she understands how some demonstrations in other cities turned destructive with looting and burning buildings.
"We have been under oppression for years," Echols said. "It's just when anyone pushes you to the point where you can't take it anymore. People are still peacefully protesting."
The protesters dispersed a little before 6 p.m., and Mason and Echols said they believed the crowd managed to get their message across well. Mason said the problem needs to be tackled in unison by members of a community, and by gathering as many protesters as they did, she believes Sunday's protest was a good effort.
"We have to solve that problem together," Mason said. "It's not just local police officers, it's higher up and we have to climb the ladder, and we have to do that peacefully."
