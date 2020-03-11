Read Aloud W.Va. donates books to Watson Elementary

At left, Nicole Walls, representing the nonprofit Read Aloud West Virginia, presents Watson Elementary Librarian Amy Davis and Watson Elementary Principal Karen Decker with 50 books that will be given to students at the school. The nonprofit, which promotes literacy and the love of reading, donated the books so students will explore reading at home, outside of the normal classroom setting.

 PHOTO BY TAMMY SHRIVER

