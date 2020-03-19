Restaurants close in response to COVID-19

FAIRMONT — As an independent restaurant owner, looking ahead to the next few weeks is scary to DJ Cassell.
With West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice mandating that all restaurant dining rooms close for the next few weeks to promote social distancing in the midst of coronavirus coming to the state, Cassell is unsure of how The Rambling Root will fare during that time.
“I’m terrified,” Cassell said. “I need to make enough money to keep the lights on, and I’m really worried.”
After Justice made the mandate in a Tuesday evening press conference, several Fairmont restaurants had to formulate plans for how they will continue operating without dine-in services. Cassell said The Rambling Root will stay open for take-out food orders and beer growler refills.
“We’re offering to-go food and beers to go and growler fills,” Cassell said. “People can pre-order, call in and we have Uber Eats and Door Dash as well. But I mean we’re just doing that the best we can.”
Last Saturday, The Rambling Root held its third anniversary celebration to a hefty crowd of customers that night. However, that afternoon, Cassell said, customer traffic was down some 50 percent based on historical norms. He said Friday’s numbers were just as dismal.
Other dining establishments in the Fairmont area have moved toward serving on a delivery and take-out basis, so they can remain open through the Governor’s closure order. However, the flow of customers has been slowing down for the past week or so, since the World Health Organization declared the spread of coronavirus a pandemic.
“It started last week, we were having a lot of online orders, but from (Monday), nothing,” said Nasser Albalwi, owner of the Grape Leaf. “Nobody came in, no online orders, no nothing. Especially after the president’s speech and the governor’s.”
Albalwi said he would close the Grape Leaf entirely, in part because of the slower business, but also because his kids are at home during the pandemic.
“We are starting to have negative cash flow,” Albalwi said. “As well, the school is closed, so I have my kids at home and we need to help teach them as well. And family first all the time, so I’m thinking about closing to spend time with the kids.”
The U.S. Small Business Administration has been taking steps to aid small business owners during this time. A representative from the West Virginia SBA said the “Governor’s Office submitted the Governor’s Disaster Declaration Request data to the SBA National Administrator to obtain the ability to offer Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance in West Virginia.”
This means that small businesses may be able to apply for financial assistance loans to aid them during this time, pending approval of the SBA.
Cassell said he has looked into his options regarding resources for small businesses, because he is worried about how he can continue paying his employees for the time being.
“They’re willing to loan small businesses money at an interest rate of 3.75, which is not a bad loan but I’ve got to pay that back eventually,” Cassell said. “I’m trying to keep staff down and also help them out so they can pay their bills.”
