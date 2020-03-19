Restaurants close in response to COVID-19

Grape Leaf owner Nasser Albalwi checks for online orders to the restaurant Tuesday, when restaurant dining rooms were still open, but social distancing had still been encouraged to repel the risk of coronavirus.

FAIRMONT — As an independent restaurant owner, looking ahead to the next few weeks is scary to DJ Cassell.

With West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice mandating that all restaurant dining rooms close for the next few weeks to promote social distancing in the midst of coronavirus coming to the state, Cassell is unsure of how The Rambling Root will fare during that time.

“I’m terrified,” Cassell said. “I need to make enough money to keep the lights on, and I’m really worried.”

After Justice made the mandate in a Tuesday evening press conference, several Fairmont restaurants had to formulate plans for how they will continue operating without dine-in services. Cassell said The Rambling Root will stay open for take-out food orders and beer growler refills.

“We’re offering to-go food and beers to go and growler fills,” Cassell said. “People can pre-order, call in and we have Uber Eats and Door Dash as well. But I mean we’re just doing that the best we can.”

Last Saturday, The Rambling Root held its third anniversary celebration to a hefty crowd of customers that night. However, that afternoon, Cassell said, customer traffic was down some 50 percent based on historical norms. He said Friday’s numbers were just as dismal.

Other dining establishments in the Fairmont area have moved toward serving on a delivery and take-out basis, so they can remain open through the Governor’s closure order. However, the flow of customers has been slowing down for the past week or so, since the World Health Organization declared the spread of coronavirus a pandemic.

“It started last week, we were having a lot of online orders, but from (Monday), nothing,” said Nasser Albalwi, owner of the Grape Leaf. “Nobody came in, no online orders, no nothing. Especially after the president’s speech and the governor’s.”

Albalwi said he would close the Grape Leaf entirely, in part because of the slower business, but also because his kids are at home during the pandemic.

“We are starting to have negative cash flow,” Albalwi said. “As well, the school is closed, so I have my kids at home and we need to help teach them as well. And family first all the time, so I’m thinking about closing to spend time with the kids.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration has been taking steps to aid small business owners during this time. A representative from the West Virginia SBA said the “Governor’s Office submitted the Governor’s Disaster Declaration Request data to the SBA National Administrator to obtain the ability to offer Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance in West Virginia.”

This means that small businesses may be able to apply for financial assistance loans to aid them during this time, pending approval of the SBA.

Cassell said he has looked into his options regarding resources for small businesses, because he is worried about how he can continue paying his employees for the time being.

“They’re willing to loan small businesses money at an interest rate of 3.75, which is not a bad loan but I’ve got to pay that back eventually,” Cassell said. “I’m trying to keep staff down and also help them out so they can pay their bills.”

Email Eddie Trizzino at etrizzino@timeswv.com and follow him on Twitter at @eddietimeswv.

Marion County restaurants

Restaurant Hours Phone number Menu
Aquarium Lounge 11 am open, please call for closing hours 304-534-7746 ½ and full pan (feeds 10/25) and regular menu. Take out, curb-side pickup
Tea Shoope 9-5 Daily 11-3 Sunday 304-413-0890 Take out, curb-side, and Delivery Order teas online - Retail area is still open
Iron Horse Tavern Regular hours 304-296-6230 Call ahead curbside pick up and take out
El Rey 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 681-443-3982 Take out and curbside
Mi Pueblo Regular hours 304-363-9355 To go orders, curb-side and delivery when available within 5 minutes with a minimum $20 and $5 fee. Orders over $50 are free delivery
Noteworthy Sweets Closed
Dutchman's Daughter Orders taken up until 7:30 p.m. Closed Sunday 304-367-1064 Take out only - most menu items available. NO Daily specials but Shrimp Sicilian on Fridays and Saturdays for Lent
Pufferbelly’s 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 304-363-3221 Carry out and Business delivery. Carry out window open on the right side of building for pick ups. Hand dipped ice cream orders at window only.
Backwoods at the Belmont closed 304-368-9581 Will decide if they will open for take out in the next few days
Say Boy Limited hours, please call 304-366-7252 Lunch specials daily, regular menu
Hermosilla’s Deli 10-6,10-3 Closed Sunday 304-366-4376 Take out and curbside, free delivery based on amount and location, full menu
Copper House Grill 304-534-8323 Take out, curbside, free delivery in Fairmont area
Joe N' Throw 8 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. 304-816-4390 Take out, all growler fills will be discounted for what we have on tap, and offering their full coffee menu
Muriale’s Open at 11 a.m. 304-363-3190 Take out only
Short Story Brewing Wednesday through Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday noon to 8 p.m. 304-933-2165 Take out only, food and growler fills
Magic's Bar and Grill Closed
McAteer's 304-366-3158
Hoop's 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. 304-363-6446 Pick up and free delivery to Fairmont/surrounding areas(limited) minimum $10 for delivery
Cantoni's Pizza Regular hours 304-534-8777 Carry out
College Lunch Regular hours 304-534-8307 Curbside pickup
Derby 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 304-363-3880 Pick up at side door
The Rambling Root Varies, but typically noon to at least 9 p.m. 304-534-8475 Food, cans and growlers fills to-go
JAG Beer Burger Bowery Regular hours 681-404-6210 Carry out and curbside
Hometown Hot Dog Regular hours 304-367-0173 Curbside and carry out
Hometown Hot Dog Fairview Regular hours 304-449-2622 Curbside and carry out
Hometown Hot Dog Regular hours 304-825-1991 Curbside and delivery
Ken's Chinese Regular hours 304-367-8910 Pick up and delivery
Colasessano's Regular hours Pick up
Baker's Nook Tuesday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 304-825-9808 All order are carry out, daily specials and full menu
Att's 304-363-5415
County Club Bakery Regular hours 304-363-5690 Normal service (not an eat in restaurant)
Cakes with a Personal Touch Pick up as scheduled 304-366-5471 Order in advance, no walk-ins
The Grape Leaf Closed
Baby'B Regular hours 304-986-1000 Curbside carryout and pick up
Mario's Regular hours 304-986-1589 Full menu, pickup, delivery and curbside
Big Mama's Pizza Regular hours 304-986-1402 Pick up only
Wings Ole Sunday noon to 8:30 p.m.; Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 304-363-5264 Carry out
DJ's Diner 304-366-8110 Carry out
EbO's 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 304-657-4754 Carry out and delivery
Frank's Hideout Regular hours 304-366-5186 Carry out
Dunkin Donuts Regular hours Drive-thru, carry-out
Fat Boys Prime Regular hours 304-694-269 Take out

