RIVESVILLE — There’s no new mayor in Rivesville. At least not yet.
Following the resignation of Mayor Yvonne Liberto on Monday, the town council held an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss the process and protocols necessary to finding a new mayor.
Council emerged from executive session to announce it is considering asking a Rivesville resident to become the next mayor, but said they want a week to perform due diligence.
“We have a candidate in mind and we need to make sure we’re acting in accordance to our ordinance,” said Council Member Noelle Kolb.
Kolb read Ordinance 2018-02, Section 1, of the Town of Rivesville.
“In the event the Mayor is unable to perform the duties of his or her office for any cause, or during any vacancy in the office of the Mayor, Town Council shall, by majority decision, appoint a qualified resident of the town to fill the vacancy in said office,” the ordinance reads.
“It gives us the right to choose to fill the vacancy. Within the next several days, we’ll have the name of that person for you,” Kolb said.
She said council has already approached an individual about accepting the mayor’s position and the person is “very willing.”
“We just want to make sure that everything is handled correctly,” Kolb said.
Kolb said the next mayor does not necessarily need to be a member of the current Rivesville town council.
According to the ordinance, Kolb said, “the council has the right to pick anyone who is qualified,” as long as the individual meets minimal qualifications such as age and residency.”
“We think within a week, we will absolutely have a new mayor in Rivesville,” said Kolb.
The council’s decision will be announced during another special meeting.
Council Member Frank Moore had prepared a statement he read to commend the former mayor for her service.
“I would personally like to thank Mayor Liberto for her five years of service and dedication to the Town of Rivesville and demonstrating a strong commitment and passion for her community. I wish her well,” said Moore.
Liberto was midway through her second term in office when she resigned.
Liberto was appointed mayor in 2018 when former mayor Mark Dorsey resigned and was re-elected overwhelmingly in 2019. Liberto had previously spent three years on the Rivesville Town Council.
Liberto cited personal reasons for stepping down Monday.
