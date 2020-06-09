Rivesville mayor resigns; emergency council meeting set for Wednesday

Rivesville Mayor Yvonne Liberto abruptly resigned Monday in a written statement, which has prompted the town council to schedule an emergency meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The emergency meeting will be held at the Rivesville Community Building.
When contacted by phone, Mayor Liberto said her resignation was “for personal reasons, that’s all.” The mayor denied her departure was due to conflict with other council members, as had been suggested.
“Oh no, absolutely not. Just personal reasons, no conflict or anything like that,” Liberto said.
Council member Frank Moore confirmed the mayor’s resignation. He said the resignation letter offered no reason behind Liberto’s decision to leave the position.
“That’s true, she gave us a written notice. No reason was given for her resignation,” Moore said.
Moore said council will act swiftly to find a new mayor.
“We will be following the process of our ordinances to select another mayor at our emergency meeting on Wednesday,” Moore said. “We will be in executive session to discuss the personnel matter regarding choosing a new mayor, but after the decision is made, we will announce it. If no decision is made, we’ll proceed in the way the ordinance allows us to do.”
Liberto was midway through a second two-year term. She was appointed mayor in 2018 when former mayor Mark Dorsey resigned and was re-elected overwhelmingly in 2019. Liberto had previously spent three years on the Rivesville town council.
