FAIRMONT — American flags are popping up in yards across the county, in preparation for the observance of Memorial Day.
For 10 years now, many of those flags have been supplied by the Fairmont Rotary Club, which has been planting flags in residents’ yards as a fundraiser service project.
“We learned it from a Rotary Club in Ohio that has done this several years,” said Brad Merrifield, mayor of Fairmont, who spearheads the program for Rotary. “What we do, for $35 a year, we install flags in people’s homes in the ground.”
According to Merrifield, these flags go up before holidays like Memorial Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day, and are taken down in between so their presence is recognized upon return. He said the club uses this project to raise money for other organizations, and it has in turn, earned recognition from the Marion County Chamber of Commerce in the past.
“We’re putting them out now, and we leave them out for three holidays in a row,” Merrifield said. “Then we pick them up, and we bring them back for Labor Day and 9/11, and then we pick them up one last time and bring them back for Veterans Day.”
This year, the Fairmont Rotary Club teamed up with Scouts BSA Troop 120 G, whose members do the actual planting of many of the flags.
“With the nine girls, we put about 75 flags out for them,” said Andy Holcomb, troop leader of 120 G.
Scouts BSA Troop 120 G is the only one in the county made up of all girls, which was implemented about two years ago. Holcomb said the group did most of the work this past weekend, getting the flags from the Rotary Club as well as a list of addresses to deliver them to.
“Basically we were handed a spreadsheet with addresses and numbers,” Holcomb said. “It was challenging, it took us a while but it was a fun day.”
Holcomb said the troop participates in many group outings and projects, but those have come to a stop since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that having the girls meet even while social distancing to complete this project has been a boost in morale for all of them, and they were happy to be a part of the project.
“We haven’t been able to meet in person,” Holcomb said. “This weekend is the first weekend we have actually met in a long time... That was a huge morale boost for the Scouts because they hadn’t seen one another in a good while.”
Merrifield said the project itself has expanded over the years to encompass more than 600 participants. For him and the other members of the club, the project is about honoring the people who have served.
“Right now we currently put out probably 650,” Merrifield said. “And it grows every year, it does all the time. It’s just such a privilege to honor veterans, in my personal opinion.”
Merrifield said he always anticipates the sight of the flags when they go up, as do the people who receive them. Getting the Scouts involved has helped to bring even more joy, he said, because of the attitude of the kids.
“Most of us know veterans,” Merrifield said. “It brings such joy to so many people when you take those flags, people are so happy to see you and the Scouts.”
For more information about the Fairmont Rotary Club, visit its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.