CHARLESTON (AP) — Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango won the Democratic nomination for governor of West Virginia on Tuesday, setting up a November showdown with incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice.
Salango narrowly defeated progressive community organizer Stephen Smith to win the Democratic nomination. Justice, a billionaire coal and agricultural businessman, trounced Woody Thrasher, former state lawmaker Mike Folk and others to win the GOP nomination.
As a commissioner of the state’s most populated county, Salango emphasized his experience in government throughout his campaign, which has pulled in endorsements from organized labor groups, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and former West Virginia Gov. Gaston Caperton.
“This is the first step. Tomorrow morning we start working on the general,” Salango said as he declared victory at his Charleston campaign headquarters.
